Time again for letters we wish we’d received.
Dear AARP Driver’s Safety Program (DSP), Is it me, or are more drivers not obeying speed limit signs? Signed, Not a slowpoke
Dear Not, Perhaps Waze and similar apps that warn motorists of “police reported ahead” enable motorists to take more risks, including speeding when they know they’re unlikely to be caught.
Speeding, which means exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for conditions, is one of the most common factors in motor vehicle crashes. The number of U.S. traffic deaths in speeding-related crashes jumped ten percent between 2020 and 2022 to 42,795, the highest number killed in one year since 2005. In speeding-related crashes that result in fatalities, passenger cars are involved in about 75 percent. Motorcycles account for less than one percent of motor vehicles but are involved in about 20 percent; motorcyclists obviously face a higher risk of severe injuries or fatalities in crashes.
Dear AARP DSP, Once before, you explained how to cool off a vehicle quickly after it’s been sitting outside with the windows up. Please explain it again. Signed, Hot and bothered
Dear Hot, When it’s 85 degrees outside, the temperature inside a parked car can reach 100 degrees within 10 minutes and 120 degrees within 30 minutes. Here’s a simple way to drop the interior temperature in almost no time.
First, open one of the car’s windows. For example, lower the passenger’s side window. Second, open and close the door across from the open window five or six times. In this example, you would open and close the driver’s side door. What you’re doing is pulling the hot air out as you alternately open and close the door while drawing (relatively) cooler air in through the open window.
As you start driving, open the windows and turn off the air conditioner’s recirculation mode. This will enable the hot air in the ventilation system to escape so that it won’t be blown back inside. Once you start feeling that the air is cooler than before, roll up the windows and switch to recirculation mode. This will allow the now-cooled air to circulate within the cabin.
Consumer Reports found that using a car’s air conditioner at highway speeds reduces fuel economy by more than three miles per gallon. However, a study conducted by the Society of Automotive Engineers showed that driving with the windows up and the air conditioner on is actually more fuel efficient. Because of the parachute-like drag created when the windows are down, fuel efficiency was reduced by eight percent or more. Keep in mind, you’re safer when you’re comfortable while driving.
It goes without saying that children and pets should NEVER, EVER be left in a closed car, even for a few minutes.
Dear AARP DSP, My grandchild says I have an elephant in my car. What does that mean? Signed, Wondering
Dear Wondering, Your grandchild is telling you that you or another adult in your car is not using a seatbelt. That includes passengers in the back seat. If your vehicle should come to a sudden halt by hitting another car or stationary object, that unbelted adult would fly forward with the force of a small elephant. Even traveling at 25 miles per hour, hitting an object is like falling from a third-story window.
