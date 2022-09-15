As you ride the roads of Adams County, you enjoy the endless rows of corn, the amber waves of wheat or the juicy apples hanging from an apple tree and think how lucky you are to live in such a diverse agricultural area. But have you ever noticed that the field of wheat this year was corn last year?

The bushy soybeans you saw last year on your way to work is now a nice, thick, green hayfield. What gives? Farmers learned a long time ago that rotating crops is an essential part of a successful farm. Crop rotation benefits the crop, benefits the soil and ultimately benefits the farmer.

Brian Sneeringer is an agricultural conservation technician for Adams County Conservation District.

