As you ride the roads of Adams County, you enjoy the endless rows of corn, the amber waves of wheat or the juicy apples hanging from an apple tree and think how lucky you are to live in such a diverse agricultural area. But have you ever noticed that the field of wheat this year was corn last year?
The bushy soybeans you saw last year on your way to work is now a nice, thick, green hayfield. What gives? Farmers learned a long time ago that rotating crops is an essential part of a successful farm. Crop rotation benefits the crop, benefits the soil and ultimately benefits the farmer.
Crop rotation provides the soil bugs, bacteria and fungi different food sources. Like people, these organisms have different preferences. Some bacteria like soybean roots, certain fungi are attracted to the roots of oat plants, earthworms like pulling corn residue into their holes to munch on.
Even those critters that eat almost anything will thrive on a more diverse diet. Keeping soil life happy and fed allow them to process nutrients better, improve soil tilth, hold moisture longer and generally make a better environment for plants to grow.
Rotating crops prevents a buildup of unwanted pests. Although we want a diverse life in the soil, some critters are not good to crops. Certain caterpillars will eat corn roots until they kill the plant. There are tiny worms called nematodes that are detrimental to apple trees.
Aphids will suck the life out of a wheat plant. By rotating crops, farmers can break the life cycle of these bad actors and keep their populations in check. Rotating crops is part of an integrated pest management system that keeps pests at bay while limiting detrimental effects to beneficial organisms.
Rotating crops help control erosion. There is very little residue remaining after soybeans are harvested and the plant material breaks down quickly. This can result in greater erosion of the soil as it has little protection.
If a farmer were to plant soybeans in the same field every year, they would run the risk of losing much of his precious topsoil. Corn residue is much hardier, small grain stubble holds soil in place and rotating to a hay crop means the soil will be covered all year.
Crop rotations are not set in stone and need to be flexible as conditions such as weather, markets and field conditions change. But there are a few common rotations we see in Adams County. For farmers who grow hay you often see a corn, soybean, wheat, hay rotation.
Grain farmers will typically rotate corn and soybeans throwing wheat into the mix every few years. Even apple growers rotate crops as they will take old, tired apple trees out every 15-20 years and plant grain crops for a few years before going back into apples.
While not the determining factor, crop rotation is an important factor farmers use in making their planting decisions. This means that they must plan ahead, sometimes several years ahead and for orchardists several decades ahead. So, enjoy the farming landscape as you travel the county and now know there is a lot planning in what you see.
Brian Sneeringer is an agricultural conservation technician for Adams County Conservation District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.