After a couple of unusual years, the Adams County Library System’s (ACLS) “new normal” looks a lot like our “old normal.” The library system has seen many of our library users return and has welcomed many new community members.
Participation in our in-person programs is building each week, and we still offer a few virtual programs. Presenting virtual programs allows the ACLS to reach library users who find this format more convenient or preferable.
Virtual programs also allow more residents to participate. For example, tiny art program kits are made available and an instructional video can be viewed on the ACLS YouTube channel by a larger number of participants. Virtual programs can be more cost effective and allow flexibility in scheduling presenters who are based out of the area.
There have been many programs from which to choose in 2022 including master gardeners sharing their expertise, story times for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and families, STEAM and STEM programs, books discussions for all ages, tea parties, silent films, computer skills programs and many more.
By far our largest event was FunFest, held just a few weeks ago. After a two-year hiatus, the FunFest returned with the largest participation ever. Over 3,000 people came to the FunFest and spent the afternoon participating in the free activities provided by 40 local organizations.
There was DIY Slime, a fish pond, several shark crafts, sun catchers, origami, seascapes, paper flowers and more. There were therapy dogs and seeing eye puppies to cuddle, a .5K (yes, that’s point .5K) and corn hole for exercise.
The library system could not have had such a successful event without the partnership of so many local organizations, not to mention over 30 volunteers. Thank you to everyone who participated, both those who provided so many wonderful activities and to all the families who had fun.
Moving into the second half of 2022, the programs continue. View “What’s Happening” on the library’s website or pick up a copy of the three-month calendar at any branch. There you will find information on programs happening at the six ACLS branches and on our virtual branch for the rest of the summer.
Upcoming virtual programs include Murder at the Broker’s Open, a murder mystery event on July 22, science experiments at home on Test Tube Thursdays, and several monthly book discussion groups. Visit the libraries where you will find magicians, underwater reptiles, more visits from master gardeners, author visits…too many programs to mention.
And there is still plenty of time to join Oceans of Possibilities, this year’s SummerQuest and GOAdams (the partnership with WellSpan encouraging families to stay physically active this summer! theme. Register for SummerQuest online or at the library. Once registered online, you can choose “Complete an Activity” to log your anchors for GOAdams.
Visit 15 area parks and take a walk following clues to find the anchor post at each park. Participate online or pick up your Wayfinder guide and rubbing paper at any library. Earn a virtual badge after you enter visits to three parks and a chance to win the grand prize drawing.
An Evening with Alafair Burke, the ACLS signature event, is coming Sept. 16. She is a NY Times bestselling author of over 20 mysteries. VIP and general admission tickets go on sale in July for this not-to-be-missed event for mystery and library lovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.