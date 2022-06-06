I was listening to a podcast recently. It was a panel, and at the end they asked each person their favorite bumper sticker. One individual on the panel said, “Don’t believe everything you think.” I was caught off guard, but as I pondered it, I found some ways it really resonated with me.
One is when we make the easy assumption. I have learned in this work that the answer is never the easy one; I tell my staff all the time the easy problems have all been solved, the hard ones that require community collaborative work or policy and system change are the ones that remain. There is always more to the story or background information that comes into play. I see that right now as I hear the narrative of people not wanting to work. It is the easy answer. As we looked at our assistance data, combined with county data, the data seemed to tell a different story. Folks who are coming in for assistance are mostly working folks (though we do have some seniors on fixed incomes coming in for assistance due to the increase in costs like food and utilities). We noted this as a shift to employed folks coming in last spring – just about a year ago. People were working but trying to dig their way out of the hole caused by COVID. And the unemployment numbers are great – so what is the real answer?
We need to dig deeper. One thing we know is baby boomers are retiring. This is no surprise. In years passed we have heard a lot about the looming baby boomer retirement that was coming and how it was going to change the labor landscape. A recent article on CNN Business referenced that very thing. The article quoted Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist and professor at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, “In Nov. 2021, there were 3.6 million more Americans who had left the labor force and said they didn’t want a job compared with November 2019. A whopping 90% of them were over 55.”
I am seeing this begin to come out in multiple reports and data sets. We knew it was coming – COVID just accelerated this shift. This portion of the answer changes the narrative, and if job positions are opening up across the earning spectrum because baby boomers are stepping out of the workforce, then this may be a long-term issue and may need very different strategies to fix it. This may be our new normal. It is easy to say “those people just don’t want to work,” (whoever those people are), but what if the truth is really more than that? How would that change our solution sets? How would it change the narrative and the action we take?
That is why it is so critical to dig deeper, to identify the root causes and to work on effective strategies. Not to just believe “everything we think” – especially when it is an easy answer that leaves us with very few strategic steps. We see that in our community work. We have to dig deep to look at what is causing the issues that impact our community so we can identify effective community solutions. @Home in Adams County works to do just that. It is a community engagement initiative involving a multitude a community partners and community members who want to work on some of the toughest issues around housing, transportation and economic development, looking for solutions so folks in Adams County can work, live, and thrive. So that young adults who go off to college want to come back and invest in their community. So we can all thrive and live our best lives – all of us!
Want to get involved? Go to www.homeinadamscounty.org and join us as we work together on effective solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.