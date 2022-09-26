No local history would be complete without telling the compelling story of black citizens of Adams County. For this purpose, an exhibit entitled “Black Voices” will be featured in the Adams County Historical Society’s (ACHS) new museum, Beyond the Battle, which will open in early 2023 at 625 Biglerville Road. This unique rotating display is curated by the descendants of historical figures from Adams County’s black community. The feature is designed to inspire and facilitate deeper conversation about notable people and sites significant to the county’s black heritage.

Here are some stories from the exhibit:

Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.