No local history would be complete without telling the compelling story of black citizens of Adams County. For this purpose, an exhibit entitled “Black Voices” will be featured in the Adams County Historical Society’s (ACHS) new museum, Beyond the Battle, which will open in early 2023 at 625 Biglerville Road. This unique rotating display is curated by the descendants of historical figures from Adams County’s black community. The feature is designed to inspire and facilitate deeper conversation about notable people and sites significant to the county’s black heritage.
Here are some stories from the exhibit:
As early as 1841 a group of Gettysburg’s black citizens had formed their own Methodist Episcopal congregation, and by 1843 a new building for the congregation of the Wesleyan Methodist Episcopal Zion Church was constructed along present day Franklin Street. Also in 1841, black citizens formed a “Slaves Refuge Society” to assist those who came north through Adams County to escape slavery in the south in search of freedom.
An area known as Yellow Hill northwest of Biglerville in Menallen Township was the sight of a community of black citizens founded before the Civil War. Edward Mathews (1807-1874), a free man born in Carroll County, Maryland, led several local families in establishing a church, a school and a cemetery at Yellow Hill. Although Yellow Hill Cemetery is now abandoned the new ACHS museum will display a photograph of the cemetery from about 1950. Yellow Hill offered safe haven to freedom seekers traveling north on the Underground Railroad. Edward and Annie (Gant) Mathews’ leadership inspired three of their sons to enlist and serve in the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War.
An artifact from the Yellow Hill Cemetery will be part of the “Black Voice” exhibit in the new museum. The last tombstone standing in the cemetery was that of Charlotte Naylor, the six-month-old daughter of John and Odella Naylor. Charlotte died in 1888. In 1986, ACHS removed the tombstone for safekeeping from vandals and disrespectful visitors who destroyed all the other headstones. Charlotte’s tombstone measures just 12 inches high and 10 inches wide.
One of the three sons of Edward and Annie Mathews who joined the U.S. Colored Troops was William. He is buried in Gettysburg’s Lincoln Cemetery in an unmarked grave next to his wife Annie after his body was moved from the Yellow Hill Cemetery. William was denied burial in the Soldier’s National Cemetery because of segregation rules at the time. His daughter Jessie Mathews was born in Yellow Hill, Adams County, in 1885. She was orphaned by age six and had a difficult childhood. Eventually she left Gettysburg and married Pittsburgh attorney Robert L. Vann. Together they rose to prominence as publishers of the Pittsburgh Courier newspaper. When Robert died in 1940, Jessie was the sole owner and publisher of the Courier which became the largest black-owned newspaper in America, still being published under the name of The New Pittsburgh Courier. Jessie Mathews Vann died in Pittsburgh in 1967.
You can learn more about these stories and so many others at the new Adams County Historical Society’s museum opening in early 2023 and online at http://www.achs-pa.org.
Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.
