Although May was small business month, and with so many small business owners in my community, I wanted to take a few minutes to share some of the knowledge and expertise I have gained over the past 25 years.
In today’s fast paced digital age of ever-changing technology, small businesses face an increasing risk of cyber and ransomware attacks, and are the most common target of attackers. This is because most small business owners can’t afford, or are just too busy to put the proper cybersecurity protections in place.
However, with some proactive measures and a security-conscious mindset, small business owners can significantly reduce the chances of falling victim to cyber criminals without breaking the bank or having to become cyber security experts.
In this article I will provide a few practical and easy steps that small business owners can take to fortify their defenses and protect their valuable data.
Educate Yourself and Your Employees: Understanding the basics of cyber security is crucial for small business owners. Educate yourself and your employees about common threats, such as phishing scams, malware, and social engineering. Promote strong password hygiene, emphasizing the use of complex passwords and regular password updates. Encourage your team to exercise caution when clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown attachments. By fostering a culture of awareness, you create a strong foundation for cyber security within your organization.
Implement Common Sense Access Controls: Controlled access to sensitive data is vital for small businesses. Implement user access controls and assign appropriate privileges based on job roles and responsibilities. Restrict administrative access to a limited number of trusted individuals. Whenever possible consider multi-factor authentication (MFA) for an added layer of security. Regularly review and revoke access rights for employees who leave the organization or change roles. By limiting access, you minimize the potential damage caused by unauthorized users.
Keep Your Software and Systems Updated: Outdated software and systems are most common and easiest targets for cybercriminals. Regularly update all software applications, operating systems, and firmware with the latest security patches. Enable automatic updates whenever possible. Consider using a centralized patch management system to streamline the process. Additionally, keep all hardware and network equipment up to date with the latest firmware. By maintaining up-to-date systems, you close potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers.
Backup Your Data Regularly: Data loss can be devastating for small businesses. Implement a regular data backup strategy to protect against ransomware attacks, hardware failures, or accidental deletions. Store backups in a secure offsite location or utilize cloud-based backup solutions. Test the restoration process periodically to ensure data integrity. By maintaining up-to-date backups, you can quickly recover in the event of a cyber incident, minimizing the impact on your operations.
Secure Your Network(s): Protecting your network is crucial for small business security. Set up a firewall to control and monitor incoming and outgoing network traffic. Secure Wi-Fi networks with strong passwords and encryption. Separate your business network from guest networks to prevent unauthorized access. Consider implementing a virtual private network (VPN) for secure remote connections. Business owners should also monitor their network activity and invest in intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) to detect and stop potential threats.
Cyber-attacks will likely continue to pose a significant threat to small businesses, and taking proactive steps to prevent such incidents is paramount.
By educating yourself and your team, implementing strong access controls, keeping software updated, maintaining regular data backups, and securing your network, small business owners can be better prepared to face cyber threats and protect the business they built from the ground up.
Remember, cyber security is an ongoing effort in an ever-changing landscape, so continuously assess and improve your defenses to stay ahead of evolving threats.
Submitted by Michael Dickerson, Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics SME
