On Thursday evening, Aug. 25, the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg met at Benner’s Hill, just west of town on Hanover Road. The ground had been planted with corn in July 1863 and so it was this evening, as Licensed Battlefield Guide (LBG) Therese Orr spoke to Confederate movements on the far left flank of Lee’s army at Gettysburg. Born in the Midwest, Therese served 30 years with the United States Navy, retired as a Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist in 2007 and was licensed as an LBG in 2016. She also serves as coordinator of our Round Table Book Committee, which awards an annual prize for best book on the Gettysburg Campaign. Therese is a treasure.
In 1863, Benner’s Hill served as a rebel artillery platform, albeit not a very good one. The Battle of Gettysburg was all about the high ground. The highest ground on the Confederate left was Culp’s Hill. Robert E. Lee’s plans for July 2 had Major General Edward Johnson’s Division of 2nd Corps infantry attacking Culp’s Hill from the east. Any chance of success depended on artillery support. The guns on that side of the field were commanded by “Boy Major” Joseph Latimer. When the war started, the young man of the Old Dominion was a 17-year-old cadet at the Virginia Military Institute. Counting it his duty to fight for his home state, Latimer left school to take a commission with the Southern artillery and so impressed his superiors that one would call him “The Young Napoleon.”
Again, to the high ground: The more famous places on the battlefield--Oak Hill, Cemetery Hill, the Peach Orchard, Little Round Top—were contested, not for their own sake, but as artillery platforms. Civil War-era guns fired at a relatively flat trajectory and elevation mattered. Alas, there was little in the way of elevation west of town. As told by historian Harry Pfanz, himself a founding member of our Round Table in 1957, Major Latimer “had to settle for Benner’s Hill, ” more of a ridge, actually, “bare of rocks and trees,” providing “no cover,” entirely vulnerable to Federal guns from multiple directions. Latimer held off hoisting his 20 cannons to the crest as long as possible. Ordered to action in the late afternoon, the Boy Major moved his battalion up and commenced firing, promptly answered by federal batteries on Culp’s Hill, Cemetery Hill and the knoll in between. A Confederate artilleryman would recall, “Benner’s Hill was simply a hell infernal.” Latimer requested and received permission to move all but four of the guns to the rear. The major was on horseback directing the remaining four guns when felled by an exploding shell, his horse falling on top of him. Some of the bloodstains at the Daniel Lady farm may be Joseph Latimer’s; the 19-year-old was moved there to have his arm cut off. He survived long enough to be carried back to Virginia but died on Aug. 1.
Therese ended our tour by taking us along a path used by mowers down to the west base of Benner’s Hill. There before us, through a break in the trees, loomed Culp’s Hill as it would have appeared to the rebel infantry attacking on the evening of July 2. I’ve seen Culp’s Hill from a lot of angles, but never did it seem more formidable than from this position. With Latimer down and his guns neutralized, the attackers stood no chance.
Speaking of high ground, You may be reading this concurrent with the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Antietam/Sharpsburg, fought Sept. 17, 1862. Prolific author and Gettysburg Round Table member Bradley Gottfried has just published a timely new book, “Lee Invades the North: A Comparison of the Antietam and Gettysburg Campaigns” (for ordering information, check out his website, http://www.bradleygottfried.com). Brad’s narrative moves back and forth between the respective campaigns and is generously supplemented with maps. Given the dramatic command turnover in the nine months between the epic actions, I particularly appreciate his detailed charting of the respective orders of battle. While both Antietam and Gettysburg have legitimate claim to the “turning point of the Civil War,” Brad Gottfried is “firmly in the camp” that the distinction belongs to the Maryland Campaign, as the result afforded Abraham Lincoln opportunity to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, thus seizing the highest ground of all.
After an excellent summer of battlefield touring, on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m., our Round Table moves back indoors. In the age of COVID, we’re meeting at Gettysburg United Methodist Church located at 30 W. High St. Mary Turk-Meena, a retired attorney and Licensed Battlefield Guide, will speak to “The Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War.” The congressional oversight board would be highly controversial in its own right, no episode being more infamous than the post-Gettysburg hearings pitting Dan Sickles against George Meade. Visitors are always welcome; free parking is offered behind the church. The program will be livestreamed on our Facebook page and on our website, http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org, the latter chock full of useful information, including how to join the group. We are always delighted to welcome new troops to our ranks.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
