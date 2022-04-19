Every company, organization, and nonprofit has a backbone, or cornerstone, that makes it successful, but the true heartbeat of the nonprofit world is its volunteers and East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) is not any different.
Nonprofit organizations are like our bodies. They have the core (heart), separate departments to keep the organization sustained (vital organs), and outside motivation to keep them running (breathing in oxygen). Without one or more of these components, the vital departments would cease to function and everything would fall apart. At the core, or heart, of EBACC are the volunteers. We rely on the support of our volunteers to further our mission and serve as spokespersons for our cause.
Much like how oxygen breathes life into cells in our bodies, volunteers breathe life into the organizations they support. Volunteers are the magical cornerstone of EBACC for several reasons. Our volunteers are passionate about what they are doing and they believe in the cause. This is one main reason they are considered the heartbeat – because they keep the energy, motivation, and drive pumping here at EBACC. Their contributions are seen in more than just the success of EBACC because it branches out to the bigger community.
EBACC would like to thank all our volunteers for their time, talent and treasures. Without each one of you, EBACC would not be the success it is today. EBACC has been going strong since the early 1990s and continues to grow. As Karen Wire would say, “we are catastrophically successful.” Karen has been here since the beginning and still puts in more hours than most staff. Why? Because she believes in our mission and sees how EBACC has supported our community.
If you are interested in volunteering at EBACC, there are lots of different opportunities. We are always in need of cashiers, event volunteers, parkers, kitchen cooks/bakers, sorters, pricers, and whatever other tasks that come along. Just give the office a call at 717-259-8848 or email office@ebacc.org. We would be happy to chat with you more about the opportunities to support EBACC and the surrounding communities.
Make sure you have these great events on your calendar: April 30 – Biggest Yard Sale in Adams County; May 4-7 – Indoor Yard Sale; May 10 – Red Cross Blood Drive; May 14 – Plant Sale; May 14 – Shred Event; May 13 – Oven Baked Chicken Takeout order deadline; May 21 – Touch-A-Truck; June 1-4 – Book Sale; June 12 – Vintage Tea on the Lawn; June 20 – Golf Tournament; July 10 – Garden Tour; July 16 – 5k Run; July 21-23 – Christmas in July; July 22 – Lunch with Santa; Aug. 2 – National Night Out; Sept. 10 – Historic East Berlin Fall Festival and Car Show. Lots going on in eastern Adams County.
Office hours are Monday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Wednesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The thrift shop is open the same hours, with the exception of Wednesday when the shop is only open 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Stop in to shop!
