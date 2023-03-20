On Monday, March 20, at 5:24 p.m., the sun slips across the celestial equator, the imaginary line in our sky that divides it into northern and southern halves.
The farther north of that line the sun is, the longer our days are and the higher the sun crosses the sky. The reverse is true in the southern hemisphere. The sun will continue this northward motion in the sky until it reaches its most northerly position on June 21.
We can easily notice the sun moving across the sky each day as Earth rotates, but the annual circle of the sun around the sky is more subtle. If the Earth’s axis were not tilted, that sun would always be on the celestial equator. We wouldn’t have seasons; the weather would just get colder as you moved away from the equator. Our tilted axis means the sun’s position shifts north and south through the year. It’s like traveling without leaving home.
Probably the biggest show in the sky last month was Jupiter and Venus in the west after sunset. They are still visible there, but now brilliant Venus is higher each evening at dusk and Jupiter is sinking lower toward the sunset.
The waxing crescent moon will join them March 22-23. Mercury will join the group early in April. Mercury is the most difficult of the five naked-eye planets to spot, because it is never far from the glare of the sun and doesn’t stay in a good viewing position for more than a week or so at a time.
This appearance of Mercury peaks April 11. For several days before or after that date, you can spot Mercury 20 to 30 minutes after sunset. Find Venus in the west and then look about 20 degrees below it for Mercury. Binoculars will help you pick the planet out of the glare of the sunset.
In the skies beyond the solar system, the constellations we associate with winter (Orion, Gemini, Canis Major and Minor) are all in the western skies by 9 p.m. The Big Dipper, which through the fall and much of the winter had been skirting the northern horizon, is now standing up on its handle in the northeast. The end two stars of the Big Dipper point, as you may well know, toward the north star.
If you trace the line to point in the other direction, they will lead you to Leo the Lion (whose head makes a big backwards question mark). The brightest star in Leo is at the base of the “question mark” and is named Regulus. It is the 21st brightest star in the sky and lies about 80 light years (approximately 480 trillion miles) from Earth.
Astronomers have concluded that it is actually a system made up of four stars. In between Leo and the Big Dipper are three widely spaced pairs of stars that are sometimes known as the “Three Leaps of the Gazelle.” Legend says that the gazelle was drinking from a pond located near Leo’s tail. This pond is the Coma Berenices star cluster, which is visible as a fuzzy patch, but only from very dark sky locations. Startled just in time by the lion’s tail, the gazelle leapt away and vanished from the sky, leaving behind the three pairs of hoofprints.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information and a schedule of free shows are available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.
