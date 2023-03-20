On Monday, March 20, at 5:24 p.m., the sun slips across the celestial equator, the imaginary line in our sky that divides it into northern and southern halves.

The farther north of that line the sun is, the longer our days are and the higher the sun crosses the sky. The reverse is true in the southern hemisphere. The sun will continue this northward motion in the sky until it reaches its most northerly position on June 21.

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information and a schedule of free shows are available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.

