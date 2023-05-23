More than 14,000 Adams County households are at risk of being left behind. How can that be?
Of the 39,986 households in the county, 1,599 do not have a vehicle. And more than 10,000 households have only one vehicle. And of those nearly 40,000 households, 30% of them (that’s 11,995 households) struggle to make ends meet. Even though they earn more than the federal poverty level, these households are considered asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE). ALICE households earn less than the basic cost of living for the county. The United Way just released its latest ALICE report for the country, Pennsylvania, and Adams County. It’s quite enlightening. See for yourself at https://www.uwp.org/alice/reports/.
According to the latest ALICE report, in 2021, the minimum cost to live in Adams County is $27,504 for a single adult and $67,392 for a family of four. There are 14,770 households that make less than what ALICE states it costs to live.
It’s true that, in many instances, we’ve come a long way toward helping these folks. In many industries starting wages have increased over the past few years. However, so have the costs of basic goods and services.
How can we, as a collective people, leave so many in our community behind?
We can meet them where they are and try to help them from there. We can continue to close the wage/housing affordability gap with accountability, flexibility, and choice so that no resident is left behind.
We can support public transportation funding, whether by riding the bus or lobbying municipal, county, and state officials to help supply funding. We can advocate for more jobs that pay a living wage. And we can support housing at all price points.
It’s not only young families or folks just starting their careers who are affected. There are approximately 13,947 households considered 65 years of age or older in Adams County. Many of them receive Social Security benefits. While the cost-of-living increase has been substantial (8.7% in 2023) it’s not likely to be that way next year, according to an article in the May 5 edition of the Gettysburg Times. This means there are likely to be more 65+ households that fit into ALICE, which in turn means more seniors are likely to struggle in the coming years.
Let’s ensure there’s a safe and affordable place for residents of all ages and walks of life to live in housing in accordance with their incomes. Let’s ensure they have transportation to get to work and appointments and to get life’s necessities. And finally, let’s ensure we have economic development opportunities that allow people to afford to live in our community.
To learn more about how @Home in Adams County is trying to keep Adams Countians from being left behind, please visit http://www.homeinadamscounty.org. You can also watch for information about our July coalition meeting.
Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
