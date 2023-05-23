More than 14,000 Adams County households are at risk of being left behind. How can that be?

Of the 39,986 households in the county, 1,599 do not have a vehicle. And more than 10,000 households have only one vehicle. And of those nearly 40,000 households, 30% of them (that’s 11,995 households) struggle to make ends meet. Even though they earn more than the federal poverty level, these households are considered asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE). ALICE households earn less than the basic cost of living for the county. The United Way just released its latest ALICE report for the country, Pennsylvania, and Adams County. It’s quite enlightening. See for yourself at https://www.uwp.org/alice/reports/.

Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.

