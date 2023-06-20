As many of you know, the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) made a big move to the Gettysburg Rec Park this year. We are thrilled to report that despite the change of location, the 2023 season has been an enormous success. It is always a challenge when a business or organization has to change locations, but we at the ACFM could not be happier with the results so far.
Based on preliminary 2023 data, vendor sales at the rec park have greatly exceeded all expectations and surged past our 2022 benchmarks. The opening day of the 2023 season was one of our highest-grossing days on record and marked a 35% increase in sales over the opening day one year prior. Combined vendor sales show some very promising trends, as the grand total from the first five market days this year is 44% higher than the total from the first five days last year.
Our vendors have been pleased with the new location as well. Last week, we surveyed our vendors to gauge their feelings about the rec park this season thus far. Ninety-two percent of vendors who responded indicated that they now actually preferred the rec park over our previous location. Vendors also reported that their customers had overwhelmingly positive feedback; even some customers who were initially concerned about the farmers’ market moving to the rec park have had a change of heart now that they’ve seen the market in action.
This feedback not only reflects the many positive aspects of the Gettysburg Rec Park as a farmers’ market venue but also reflects the ongoing growth of our many vendors and their small businesses. Many vendors have chosen to participate at the ACFM because they understand the strength of our organization’s model and have seen their businesses grow alongside the growth of the market as a whole.
Another key element to the market’s success so far this year has been the help and support of the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) staff and board. The GARA team has been exceptionally accommodating, and we look forward to working with them on future projects, events, and joint missions.
And, of course, just like in our previous location on North Stratton Street, we will continue to improve the market site and vendor layout each year. It takes a little practice to figure out how to utilize the features of a venue most effectively, so we anticipate that farmers’ market fans will see the market keep getting better and better in the weeks, months, and years ahead.
We hope new and returning farmers market fans will join us at the rec park for some of our great upcoming events. June 24 is our second South Mountain Partnership Day; July 15 is our first ever Homesteading & Green Living Expo in partnership with Gettysburg Green Gathering; and Aug. 5 is our annual Kids Day, to name a few. There’s never been a better time to come check out the ACFM on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., now at the Gettysburg Rec Park.
Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.
