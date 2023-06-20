As many of you know, the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) made a big move to the Gettysburg Rec Park this year. We are thrilled to report that despite the change of location, the 2023 season has been an enormous success. It is always a challenge when a business or organization has to change locations, but we at the ACFM could not be happier with the results so far.

Based on preliminary 2023 data, vendor sales at the rec park have greatly exceeded all expectations and surged past our 2022 benchmarks. The opening day of the 2023 season was one of our highest-grossing days on record and marked a 35% increase in sales over the opening day one year prior. Combined vendor sales show some very promising trends, as the grand total from the first five market days this year is 44% higher than the total from the first five days last year.

Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.

