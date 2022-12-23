Mary Furlong, a beloved community member, passed away suddenly in her home surrounded by loved ones and books. She epitomized servant leadership and peacebuilding through caring, compassion and interfaith connections. Many of us around the world are in shock about Mary’s passing and are struggling with the realization that we will never sit across from her at a coffee house or restaurant for hours having a meaningful conversation on a myriad of topics. Most of all the simple fact is that she genuinely cared about the person who sat across from her regardless of color or creed. The only thing that she didn’t tolerate was injustice of any kind.

I first met Mary in 2007 at an interfaith panel discussion hosted by NPR in Harrisburg. She was on her way to help with the Obama campaign. We bonded over many things, especially our love for books and all things Zambian. She stayed in contact with many of her students as well as acquaintances and would reach out regularly for coffee or lunch. She always wanted an update on one’s life and family. She was a cheerleader for so many of us, young and old.

Rukhsana Rahman is a board member of the YWCA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.