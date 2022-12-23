Mary Furlong, a beloved community member, passed away suddenly in her home surrounded by loved ones and books. She epitomized servant leadership and peacebuilding through caring, compassion and interfaith connections. Many of us around the world are in shock about Mary’s passing and are struggling with the realization that we will never sit across from her at a coffee house or restaurant for hours having a meaningful conversation on a myriad of topics. Most of all the simple fact is that she genuinely cared about the person who sat across from her regardless of color or creed. The only thing that she didn’t tolerate was injustice of any kind.
I first met Mary in 2007 at an interfaith panel discussion hosted by NPR in Harrisburg. She was on her way to help with the Obama campaign. We bonded over many things, especially our love for books and all things Zambian. She stayed in contact with many of her students as well as acquaintances and would reach out regularly for coffee or lunch. She always wanted an update on one’s life and family. She was a cheerleader for so many of us, young and old.
Early on in our friendship, she told me about the need for books at my alma mater, University of Zambia. We decided to collect and ship books to Zambia, and she connected us with a teacher at Delone Catholic High School who collected around 200 books through her students for our first shipment. Recently she introduced me to a local high school world literature teacher who has invited me every semester to discuss books by international authors, such as “I am Malala”. What a great way to open young hearts and minds to think beyond their own lives. While she was teaching at the Kachabere Seminary in rural Malawi, we kept in touch via social media and a few WhatsApp calls. She asked me to collect books for her and pass them to friends who took them to her on their visit to see her in Malawi.
Despite being extremely knowledgeable, Mary had an insatiable appetite for learning, as evidenced by receiving two Fulbright awards to study Islam in Malaysia and Ghana. This led to one of her many passions: interreligious dialogue between Catholics and Muslims. Her relationships with the local Muslims led her to connect the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, where she was a companion, with the Zubaida (Muslim) community in Yardley. This resulted in a continued connection and friendship between the two groups who would have otherwise never met.
Mary’s influence altered the trajectories of many lives, and the effects will carry through the future generations. Though her legacy will live on in the thousands of lives touched by this amazingly caring individual, lifelong teacher and learner, her loss will be felt worldwide because everyone needs a Mary.
Rukhsana Rahman is a board member of the YWCA.
