The leaders of the colonies decided that they needed to be free from being ruled by the king of England. So they met, wrote, and signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, to form the United States of America.
The preamble says in part: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Benjamin Franklin, who signed the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, said, “Ordaining of laws in favor of one part of the nation to the prejudice and oppression of another is certainly the most erroneous and mistaken policy...An equal dispensation of protection, rights, privileges, and advantages is what every part is entitled to and ought to enjoy.”
We all know that plenty of people are saying all kinds of things about everything currently happening in the United States.
The range of what is being said includes a huge continuum from extremely conservative to extremely progressive ideas.
Some politicians have decided that teaching something other than the truth is better than teaching the truth about everything that has actually happened in the 247 years of the existence of the United States.
This history includes displacing the original native inhabitants from the areas of this continent where they were living and thriving and forcing them to move to less desirable locations.
It includes forcibly bringing people, mostly from African countries, and selling them into slavery.
They were forced to work with no opportunity to make decisions for their lives and families and with no pay for themselves, only for other peoples’ profits.
Here are three things Abraham Lincoln said about slavery: “My ancient faith teaches me that ‘all men are created equal;’ and that there can be no moral right in connection with one man’s making a slave of another;”
“I never knew a man who wished to be himself a slave. Consider if you know any good thing that no man desires for himself;” and “Whenever (I) hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally.”
Mediation Services of Adams County (MSAC) will have a talk tent at the Adams County Heritage Festival in the Gettysburg Recreation Park on Sunday, Sept. 17. Please stop by our canopy and talk to us there and at other gatherings.
MSAC has trained mediators available to help you work through strained family relationships, neighbor or contractor disputes, or other conflicts for an economical fee based on income.
Mary Kay Turner is a mediator and a board member of Mediation Services of Adams County and a retired substitute teacher.
