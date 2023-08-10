The leaders of the colonies decided that they needed to be free from being ruled by the king of England. So they met, wrote, and signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, to form the United States of America.

The preamble says in part: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Mary Kay Turner is a mediator and a board member of Mediation Services of Adams County and a retired substitute teacher.

