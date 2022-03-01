As we approach the spring Equinox on March 20, our thoughts turn to spring cleanup and planting for summer. As you pick the flowers, bushes and trees you may want to plant, please Google each to find out if they are potentially toxic to animals. Surprisingly, commonly planted daffodils, lilies and azaleas may be hazardous to your pet. Do your own research before planting.
Inside, bedding and carpets may need to be refreshed. Use pet-safe cleaning products and follow their instructions carefully. Natural cleaners such as baking soda, vinegar and lemon juice work well too. As always, keep these items out of reach when not in use. While cleaning, keep your pets outside or in another room until carpets and bedding dry completely. You may notice sore skin on paws or inside a pet’s mouth if they mistakenly come in contact with these wet areas.
The same precautions apply to pesticides and weed killers outside. Keep pets away from treated areas. Be watchful for adverse reactions such as coughing more than usual, less energy, trouble eating, rubbing of face and mouth with their paws. If reactions are severe, contact your vet immediately.
This is a good time to check your fence line to be sure frost heaves have not made poles less secure. Check the gate latches to be sure they are still snug and lock properly.
Depending on your fencing material, you may find some areas that need to be replaced or reattached. Remember a fenced in dog is a safe dog. Dogs should not be off your property without being leashed. Cats are safest indoors.
While you’re cleaning inside and outside, you may want to bathe your pet. Use a good pet shampoo and be sure to dry your pet thoroughly. It’s still not warm enough to let a wet pet outside. Many pet owners find this is a good time to have dogs groomed. A well groomed pet is happy pet. Trimming knotted, dirty hair and having a good bath makes them feel wonderful. Never shave a double coated dog. That double coat protects them from cold and heat.
Check your medicine supply to be sure you are stocked up on heartworm medication and flea and tick preventive. Are all pets up-to-date on their shots? This is a good time for a vet visit to make sure they are properly vaccinated. Consider spaying/neutering your pets. They are less likely to want to leave your yard when they are neutered.
How are the collars on your dogs? Is it time for new ones? Get the one that best suits your dog and your activities. Cats should have breakaway collars. Collars should have identification tags and chip your pet. Pets who are microchipped and have visible identification tags have a much better chance of being returned to their owners should they be lost. You can have your pet chipped at the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. While you’re there, if you haven’t already, get your dog license for 2022.
