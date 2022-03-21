In a globalized society, small communities like ours are increasingly impacted by world events. After more than two years, we are finally beginning to see relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had an enormous impact on global supply chains in virtually every sector, especially food production. Now, the conflict erupting against Ukraine has presented a new world-altering situation, adding to the supply chain disruptions and affecting energy prices worldwide. These and other factors have also contributed to inflation and a rise in the cost of living here in the United States.
There is no simple way to grapple with these complex global events, but there are small actions we can take to help fortify our communities. One of those actions is buying locally produced food and helping strengthen our local food systems.
At the onset of the pandemic, we saw a huge surge in demand for local food. This was precipitated, in part, because our expansive global food markets were found to be extremely fragile in the wake of a crisis. Conventional grocery retailers struggled to keep essential goods on the shelves, but local producers were largely able to rise to the occasion and deliver much-needed food to many communities.
Buying local food is also an important act of patriotism. By supporting local businesses and farmers, we are strengthening local economies, bolstering domestic production, and reducing our dependence on imported goods. Buying locally produced food is also a good way to decrease our dependence on foreign energy imports, as well as fossil fuels in general. It goes without saying, but the cost of production and transportation is much greater for a product that traveled 2,000 miles versus one that traveled only 20 miles.
Contrary to the misconception that farmers markets are more expensive than grocery stores, shoppers at the farmers market will be pleased to see that local farmers and producers are more insulated from rising costs than major grocery chains. Prices at the farmers market do vary, but many items, including various fruits and vegetables, can often be found at a lower price than most grocery stores – and are typically fresher and more nutritious. And, even if local food producers do have to raise prices in order to cover costs, shoppers can take heart in the fact they’re helping sustain a small business instead of a large corporation.
Additionally, the food assistance resources at the Adams County Farmers Market are particularly important in times like these, because they help anyone at any level of income purchase the food they need. Programs like SNAP Double Dollars help make sure everyone can get a great deal at the farmers market, regardless of their means to pay.
At the end of the day, local food systems will always be the most reliable and trustworthy sources of food, provided that we take care not to neglect them. Therefore, we should try to take every opportunity we can get to support our farmers and local food producers. Then the next time the going gets tough, whether here or abroad, we’ll be glad we cultivated a resilient local food system to rely on.
