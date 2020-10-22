The Pennsylvania Vehicle Code section 3102, Obedience to Authorized Persons Directing Traffic, reads the following: No person shall willfully fail or refuse to comply with any lawful order or direction of any uniformed police officer, sheriff or constable or, in an emergency, a railroad or street railway police officer; or any appropriately attired person – i.e. fire police personnel.
Let’s envision it’s Friday evening after a long day at work, add in some freezing rain with plummeting temperatures. The family’s already home and waiting on you for dinner. Wait, what’s that ahead, flashing lights in the distance, brake lights from the cars in-front. Great, just what you needed, stuck in traffic on a cold, miserable evening while loved ones wait at home for your arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.