The Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) offers numerous scholarships for high school seniors looking to move on to college or career training. These awards are made possible by the generosity of local donors who have established scholarship funds at the ACCF.
But as it becomes increasingly challenging to keep up with the soaring cost of higher education, many donors are joining a growing trend of rethinking how those scholarship dollars can be invested most effectively to engage, challenge and provide opportunities for local students.
Here are some examples of our scholarship donors’ creativity:
When John and Mary Shuss came to ACCF, they understood that not every student could or wanted to go to a traditional four-year college. So, they created a fund to help Adams County students by removing the financial burden of attending Adams County Technical Institute. While school districts cover students’ tuition, the John and Mary Shuss Fund helps students with other expenses, including uniforms for allied health and culinary arts training and tools required for the diesel technology and building trades programs.
The original idea for the Richard O. Brough Ag & Vo Tech Fund was to provide a scholarship each year for a graduating high school senior going on to Penn State to study agriculture, hoping that they might return to Adams County and run a local farm. Instead, the fund exposes many Upper Adams School District students to career options in agriculture and vocational-technical fields by supporting hands-on district agricultural projects such as the current Upper Adams Greenhouse Project.
With tuition even at our state colleges rising faster than inflation, earning college credit while still in high school through advanced placement (AP) classes helps students reduce the time and expense of a college education. The Ruth W. Elder Memorial Social Studies Endowment helps offset the $100 for College Board AP Social Sciences exam fees incurred by Littlestown High School students. If a student earns a score of three or higher on an AP exam, they can earn up to three credit hours. While a typical scholarship award would help one student earn one credit hour, the Ruth Elder Fund helps 20 students earn three credit hours each.
Because sometimes life gets in the way of completing a degree, ACCF offers a scholarship for older Adams County residents with at least one completed year of education at a post-secondary school or accredited technical program who are now returning to complete their education after a hiatus. Donors to the Adams County Scholarship Fund support this award to help local residents advance their careers and support their families.
Donors focused on helping students achieve their goals realize that trying to close the gap between what a student has and what they need for college expenses is not the only way to help. These donors have worked with the ACCF to find ways to support student success in creative and effective ways. How would you reimagine a traditional scholarship award? I’d like to know. Contact me at rserpe@adamscountycf.org or 717-337-0060.
Ralph Serpe is president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation.
