After a two-year hiatus, the Give It Up For Good Sale is returning this May. The biggest second-hand sale in Adams County, Give It Up For Good will be held in the Gettysburg College Field House on Saturday, May 28, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, for you early birds looking for a deal, a $5 entry fee will get you in 7-8 a.m.
This event will need many volunteers to make it a success. Please contact the United Way if you are able to help in one or more of the following roles: Volunteers will be needed to help with “dumpster diverting” during the college’s move-out weekend on Friday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., as well as on Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Volunteers are also needed to help with organizing, cleaning, and pricing sale items starting on Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as the following week, Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Evening volunteers are needed on May 17 and May 19, 5-7 p.m.
Other volunteer roles needed are helping with crowd control on the day of the sale, assisting with set-up and tear down, and cash register/checkout. As an added bonus, anyone who volunteers for at least 4 hours will earn a “free” pass ($5 value) for special entry to the Early Bird time frame, 7-8 a.m. on sale day. Interested volunteers can contact Jamie LeVee at jlevee@uwadams.org.
Girls On The Run is recruiting volunteers for its 5K events in York, Harrisburg and Lewisburg. The York County 5K will be on May 1 at York College, Capital Area 5K on May 14 at HACC in Harrisburg, and the Central PA 5K will be on May 21 at the Lewisburg YMCA. Interested volunteers can go to www.capareagirlsontherun.org for more information.
The Adams County Library System is starting to recruit volunteers for this year’s Fun Fest on Friday, June 10, 4-7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park. Volunteers will be needed with event set-up and clean-up. Contact Sara if interested via email at sarae@adamslibrary.org.
The 15th annual A Woman’s Purse Auction will be held virtually on Friday, March 25. Online bidding will open on March 18 with over 150 purses and other items up for auction. New for this year is a live raffle on March 25 with prizes featuring an overnight stay at the Wyndham, a Facial Package from Gettysburg Day Spa, and much more. Tickets for raffle entry are only $5. All proceeds from the Purse Auction support the United Way’s Ready to Learn early childhood literacy and school readiness initiative and the County’s Independent Living Program, which helps youth transition from foster care into adulthood. Register online and purchase raffle tickets at www.biddingowl.com/UnitedWayofAdamsCountyTES.
The Adams County Literacy Council is recruiting volunteers to form a committee to help with community outreach, marketing and fundraising. If you would like to be a part of this newly formed group, please contact Alison Shuman at 717-479-7032.
