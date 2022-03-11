CloudLibrary, the Adams County Library’s third-party vendor for electronic books and audiobooks is as popular as ever. As the popularity of the CloudLibrary continues to grow, the number of requests for help with the CloudLibrary app has also grown. Usually in these columns, we tell you how wonderful and easy to use CloudLibrary is (and it is) but today I wanted to give you some tips and tricks of how best to use the app once you have it downloaded. These are all based off of some of the recent questions we have received including some from our newer staff members.
Q: How do I search for a specific title or author in the app?
A: When you are looking at the home screen of the app, there is a search button on the bottom of the screen under a magnifying glass. Once you click the search button a new screen comes up with a search bar on the top. You can enter the title or the author you are searching for and the results will come up. Search and enjoy.
Q: Yeah, that title and author search is nice and all, but I don’t have a specific title or author in mind, I only like Romances, do you have a list of books in CloudLibrary that are romances?
A: We certainly do. Under the same search button on the bottom, under the search bar mentioned in the question above is a list of “shelves” in the CloudLibrary. The first shelf is always the new materials added each Friday in ebooks. The next list down is always new audiobooks in CloudLibrary. Following down that list are specialty curated lists you might enjoy that change every once in a while in focus. While that isn’t specific to romances, you can click on the word all under the search box on the top of the search page and see all of the main genres listed there. To the right of the word “results within”… at the top of the page there is a little triangle that you can touch to bring up all the genres and age groups. Enjoy finding new titles to enjoy.
Q: Boy you have really told me a lot today, but there are ebooks and eaudios showing in each genre, I’m just not a book reader but I love audiobooks. Is there a way I can only see the audiobooks?
A: You can filter your results in any search page by clicking on the round circle with three lines in it on the top right of any page. The filter screen comes up and you can limit the responses to just e-books or audiobooks. When you click apply at the top of the page, any future searches will show only audiobooks or e-books, depending on what you have selected in the on position.
Q: That’s great and all, but I really just need something I can read or listen too right now. Is that possible?
A: In the same filter screen mentioned above, you can also limit the results to available titles or all library titles. If you turn the Available now on, it will only show the e-books and e-audiobooks currently abled to be checked out. It’s a great feature and one I use often. The availability filter also works in tandem with the e-books and e-audios only feature above so you can show only e-books that are available or only e-audios that are available.
Q: Do you have any other suggestions for searching and finding materials in CloudLibrary?
A: That’s really all I can think of, but if you need some one on one help with these tricks, feel free to call or stop by any of our six library branches in Adams County. Staff will be able to help you and practice with you on these tips and tricks of the CloudLibrary.
Finally, Cloudlibrary is always making improvements and additions to the app. One you notice in the recent update occurring now is “Carplay.” Using your Iphone, you can now connect the Cloudlibrary app directly to your car. No need to have your phone plugged in or use an alternate Bluetooth device. If you’re an android user, you use “Android Auto” to gain the same benefit for ease of us. While using either function, the controls to Cloudlibrary will appear on your dashboard screen now instead of having to make adjustments on your phone. Enjoy these new options and take CloudLibrary with you wherever you go this year. You won’t want to leave home without it.
