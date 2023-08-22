The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has major significance within the defense and technical sectors of the government. However, many Americans may not know extensively about DARPA’s capabilities and products.

DARPA is a relatively small government agency comprising approximately 200 people. It operates within the Department of Defense and focuses on advanced research and development projects. The agency has a reputation for attracting top technical talent from prestigious universities and research institutions.

Glenn Fiedelholtz was a senior cyber threat analyst for the federal government for 25 years. In addition, he worked for Raytheon and Northern Grumman Corporation as a cyber security analyst. He published the Cyber Security Network Guide textbook and many scholarly articles concerning different cyber security topics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.