Some clippings from recent issues of the Times make you scratch your head. First, there’s this: “The 2020 census showed a drop in Gettysburg’s population, which borough officials said could cause a small revenue loss.”

Despite an almost flat line for population growth, we are in the midst of an unprecedented housing construction boom. Take, for example, a supervisor’s vote “which potentially adds 417 units to the Amblebrook development.”

Leon Reed is on the board of Adams County Habitat for Humanity.

