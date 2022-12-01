Some clippings from recent issues of the Times make you scratch your head. First, there’s this: “The 2020 census showed a drop in Gettysburg’s population, which borough officials said could cause a small revenue loss.”
Despite an almost flat line for population growth, we are in the midst of an unprecedented housing construction boom. Take, for example, a supervisor’s vote “which potentially adds 417 units to the Amblebrook development.”
Or, “Cumberland Township is projected to gain more than 200 new residential units in 2023.” Cumberland Crossing, 43 permits for single-family homes. Cambridge Crossing, Table Rock and Biglerville roads: 42 units are complete in Phase I and “a land development plan has been submitted” that includes 79 townhome units for the second and third phases. Cannon Ridge Phase 2, all 47 single family homes for which permits were issued are complete, as are 34 of 39 permitted townhouse units. Cannon Ridge Phase 3, Battalion Lane: all 18 single family homes are complete.
Or this: “...a preliminary land development plan for a 112-apartment complex proposed on the former Gettysburg Country Club site.” Or this: “a developer who plans to build approximately 100 homes adjoining the Links at Gettysburg golf community agreed to divide the project into two phases.”
And what isn’t mentioned in any of those development plans? Affordable housing, that’s what. There isn’t any, in any of those plans.
But then there’s this: “...housing industry experts, community and municipal leaders, lenders, land conservancy experts and interested parties discussed the housing crisis in Adams County.... Affordable housing is a crisis in Adams County,” South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) Chief Executive Officer Megan Shreve said.... “We struggle to attract business and employees because of an inability to find housing, and it’s even harder to find housing in line with incomes... Businesses lose employees because of housing instability. Our youth don’t come back because wages in Adams County don’t match the cost of living here.”
This isn’t just a housing issue, though the housing part of the problem is bad enough. It’s a community issue, an economic issue, a brain drain issue. All those “young” seniors moving in to Amblebrook or the Links, in 10 years when they’re not so young, who’s going to take care of them? Where are their healthcare workers going to live?
No jurisdiction in Adams County has a “moderate priced dwelling unit” (MPDU) ordinance. MPDU ordinances, which require developers of projects over a specified size to include a percentage of MPDUs in their development, have been tried in a number of places. These ordinances are far from perfect, but they do make sure that a certain percentage of affordable housing gets built. There is nothing complicated about such laws; they’re not hard to write. People concerned about the availability of affordable housing should talk to their supervisors or borough councils.
Leon Reed is on the board of Adams County Habitat for Humanity.
