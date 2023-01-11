Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) is excited to again offer grants to help owners of historic barns maintain and preserve their barns. Owners who wish to be considered for a barn preservation grant this year have until March 1 to submit their applications to HGAC.
Since 2013, HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program has made grants available to 39 owners of historic barns. Grants are only awarded to historic barns that are located within Adams County and also listed on the HGAC Barn Register. Currently the register includes 396 barns, more than 25 percent of the historic barns in Adams County. Barns are added to the register by HGAC at the request of the owners. Inclusion in the register provides recognition of the barn and the opportunity to participate in HGAC’s grant program, but inclusion does not legally bind the owner in any way.
There is no application fee for the grant if the barn owner is an HGAC member. Non-members must include a $25 check for a HGAC annual membership with their application. Grant guidelines and the application itself are available online at http://www.hgaconline.org
HGAC expects the 2023 grant money will help with the stabilization and repair of at least six more historic barns. Once again, additional HGAC funds will be available this year specifically for barns in the Adams County Fruit Belt area. The maximum grant amount is $2,500, which must be matched by the owner’s labor or a cash outlay of that amount for materials or contract labor.
HGAC strives to help fund as many barn preservation projects as possible and to help barn owners by providing technical advice and recommendations. All projects are reviewed using 10 criteria contained in the grant guidelines, including visibility of the barn to the general public, age of the barn, need for immediate repairs and whether the work will help maintain the barn’s historic character. Barn owners often face a host of maintenance and preservation issues, and HGAC’s grants encourage owners to take on one project at a time, rather than throw in the towel and demolish the barn.
The generosity of our many supporters is the key to the grant program’s success. One thing all our donors have in common is that they value the contribution these iconic structures make to our historic and largely rural communities. Even if a barn is no longer used in farming, it still helps to preserve the agricultural setting and historic landscape that is so important to both tourism and the preservation of Adams County’s rural character.
If you would like to help preserve these historic barns, please contact Bob McIlhenny, HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project’s director of development, at (717) 420-6500.
Curt Musselman is the executive director of the HGAC Barn Preservation Project.
