Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) is excited to again offer grants to help owners of historic barns maintain and preserve their barns. Owners who wish to be considered for a barn preservation grant this year have until March 1 to submit their applications to HGAC.

Since 2013, HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program has made grants available to 39 owners of historic barns. Grants are only awarded to historic barns that are located within Adams County and also listed on the HGAC Barn Register. Currently the register includes 396 barns, more than 25 percent of the historic barns in Adams County. Barns are added to the register by HGAC at the request of the owners. Inclusion in the register provides recognition of the barn and the opportunity to participate in HGAC’s grant program, but inclusion does not legally bind the owner in any way.

Curt Musselman is the executive director of the HGAC Barn Preservation Project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.