If you are looking for something to do in the air conditioning on these hot summer days, check out the DVD collection at any of the six branches of the Adams County Library System. We have many new releases, classics, TV shows, and non-fiction documentaries to choose from. The best part is that they are free to borrow with your library card.
Recent biographies that have been added to the system include “Diana at Sixty” which looks at Lady Diana’s life, loves, and where she might be today. “Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts” explores the life of a unique American artist who made well over a thousand drawings and paintings which reflect the social and political change he experienced during his life spanning slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws and the Great Migration. “American Experience: American Oz” tells the story of author L. Frank Baum and the making of his classic novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
