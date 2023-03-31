For young children learning is everywhere they go, from learning how to mail a letter at the post office to identifying animals at the farm. These learning experiences can be found anywhere. This upcoming week celebrates that learning. The Week of the Young Child is April 1-7. The Week of the Young Child is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
Learning is in what they experience at home, at daycare, and in the community. Part of this week is to recognize the community organizations and services that work to meet the needs of young children and their families. Outside of the home, community members and organizations contribute to the success of the child. Some of these include the doctor’s office, childcare facilities, the library, schools and local nonprofit organizations. These community helpers contribute to the development of a child and help them reach their full potential. Early learning is critical to a child’s development. It is the skills and knowledge they learn now that are the building blocks for their future.
Here at the library, we encourage you to read, talk, sing, write and play with your child every day. We have plenty of books to choose from to help get you started building the foundation for literacy. After you’ve read a story, you could sing a song related to the story or play a game that ties into the story. If you have just finished reading “The Three Little Pigs,” try making your own house out of household materials.
Reading with young children does not only have to happen at bedtime. When you’re out to eat, read your child the menu and have them identify letters or words on the menu. If there are pictures on the menu use the pictures to show the association between the word “pizza” and a picture of a pizza. When you’re stuck in traffic, read your child road signs. Even when you are at the grocery store you can have your child help write a list and look for the items. Holding an orange and looking for it on the list associates real objects with the words on a page.
If you are looking for some inspiration or ways to get involved with the Week of the Young Child, there are daily themes to help get you started. These include: Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday, and Family Friday. Some ideas for activities to get you started include listening to music and dancing together; playing outside as a family; making a healthy snack like ants on a log; and celebrating spring by decorating pots for gardening. If you would like to take part in the celebration be sure to stop by the community celebration on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at James Gettys Elementary School. There will be hands-on activities, door prizes, K-Pets, SPCA, face painting, balloon animals and much, much more.
The library system supports early childhood education throughout the Adams County. Some programs include: storytimes, access to play areas, Kindergarten readiness, music and movement programs. As a 501(c3) nonprofit, the library system relies on donations to keep our services and collections current. April 4 is National Library Giving Day and we are asking the community to help us raise $2,000 toward updating and expanding our children’s nonfiction collection. On average, it costs $35 to add a book to our collection. We believe it’s important for children to have the most accurate information when exploring the world around them. Donate or register for programs at http://www.adamslibrary.org.
Robyn Woods is the youth services librarian/coordinator at Adams County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.