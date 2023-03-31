For young children learning is everywhere they go, from learning how to mail a letter at the post office to identifying animals at the farm. These learning experiences can be found anywhere. This upcoming week celebrates that learning. The Week of the Young Child is April 1-7. The Week of the Young Child is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

Learning is in what they experience at home, at daycare, and in the community. Part of this week is to recognize the community organizations and services that work to meet the needs of young children and their families. Outside of the home, community members and organizations contribute to the success of the child. Some of these include the doctor’s office, childcare facilities, the library, schools and local nonprofit organizations. These community helpers contribute to the development of a child and help them reach their full potential. Early learning is critical to a child’s development. It is the skills and knowledge they learn now that are the building blocks for their future.

Robyn Woods is the youth services librarian/coordinator at Adams County Library System.

