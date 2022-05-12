Are you currently enmeshed in a dispute of some kind? Does resolution seem out of reach? Mediation Services of Adams County can help.
Mediation Services of Adams County (MSAC) is a 501©(3) nonprofit corporation that provides low cost mediation services to all local residents. There are many circumstances in which mediation can provide a valuable service. Divorce, child custody and civil disputes are just a few examples of areas where mediation has assisted tens of thousands of individuals around the country with similar services. Our trained mediators are also available to help resolve disputes inside organizations including churches, boards of directors and disputes between employers and employees.
Mediation is a low cost alternative to expensive litigation and has helped heal damaged relationships in all walks of life. Mediation works. Transformative mediators are neutral listeners trained to encourage a conversation to attain self recognition between participants.
The process of achieving self recognition empowers participants to reach resolution on their own terms. The transformative mediator does not offer advise or seek to impose a particular outcome. Transformative mediation empowers participants to chose an outcome that suits them.
Mediation is normally a voluntary process in which the parties are able to choose an outcome free of outside pressure. That freedom from pressure includes freedom from the judgments of others including judgments from mediators who are not there to impose their own views. Transformative mediation embraces the concept that the parties have deep inside themselves the power to resolve conflict. Transformative mediation adopts the concept that the parties have what it takes to reach resolution and that following the process allows clarity to emerge from confusion.
Mediators adhere to strict confidentiality with the sole exception of their legal duty in cases of child abuse. If the parties wish to enter into an agreement that agreement can be either written or an informal verbal agreement.
The wishes of the parties alone govern the terms and format while MSAC will act to facilitate those wishes if a written agreement is desired. Whatever agreement is reached the parties will control. All action is entirely within the room and that action is afforded privacy by the mediator. Transformative mediation follows a principle that allows the parties to remain in control. We believe every small step counts.
At the present time MSAC does not accept court referrals. However if and when at some future time court referrals are accepted, the above guidelines would necessarily need to be modified in accordance with the terms of the referral.
MSAC invites all interested readers to take the next step. Feel free to contact our intake coordinator at 717-334-7312 with any questions or visit the website mediationac@yahoo.com. Your calls and inquiries are welcome and you are welcome. Thanks for reading.
