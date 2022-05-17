For generations, children have spent their summers at camps trying new fun activities. But summer day camp is much, much more. Summer day camp provides children with different opportunities to develop life skills in a completely different setting.
All of these life skills are fostered in the camp environment. Campers are always communicating with each other, learning to work together as a team and as part of the camp community. They also get to be leaders at camp, whether through guiding a first-time younger camper or heading a team on the sports field. Campers learn to navigate on their own and solve problems by themselves. They engage in many creative outlets, too.
Camp educates the whole child. There is more to learning than test taking and achieving good grades. Camp offers one of the most powerful learning environments and can be a place where a child’s social education takes place. It provides children with the opportunity to try new activities. When children succeed at these activities, they build self-esteem. Children also build social skills and problem-solving skills by being part of a supportive community and partaking in activities together. Campers are challenged and encouraged to grow every day.
Today’s children spend more than 7.5 hours a day engaged with technology, which often takes the place of vital hands-on activities and socialization opportunities. Camp allows kids to unplug from technology unless they are attending our Intro into Robotics or Coding camps. Taking a break from technology over the summer allows children to communicate face to face.
Balancing school schedules, homework, and extracurricular activities doesn’t leave much time for free, unstructured play. This is essential for helping children to reach important social, emotional, and cognitive developmental milestones. It also helps kids manage stress. Campers spend time outside everyday while attending summer day camp at East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC).
Campers can reinvent themselves at camp. Children are often labeled or “stuck” with a particular perception in the school setting. Campers meet a whole other group of people in a different environment. Oftentimes campers are given the chance to be who they truly want to be, which helps them to build confidence.
When children go to camp, they are given the opportunity to grow more independent. Separation from one’s parents means a camper has to learn to rely on themselves and other trusted adults and peers. Separation from parents gives a child the ability to think independently, which builds self-esteem.
EBACC offers 13 different week-long summer day camps. Campers gather Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost ranges from $55-$70 per week depending on needed supplies for the camp being offered. A few pre-school age camps are included in the schedule and children up to 14 years old may attend. Camps this year include Princess Camp, Intro to Robotics Camp, Lego Camp, Basketball Camp, Cooking Camp, Soccer Camp, Variety Camp, Art Camp, Challenge Camp, Kinder Camp, Wiggles & Giggles Camp, and Outdoor Games.
Also this summer we are offering Intro to Scuba on June 6 or July 25. Cost is $65 per camper 10 and up. Transportation to Lincolnway Swimming Pool in York is provided from the community center.
To find out more about EBACC day camps and to register, click on the amilia icon on the bottom of our website (www.ebacc.org) homepage. Awesome camps for awesome kids!
