Preventing suicide is important work. On America’s Health Rankings website, in 2022, Pennsylvania’s suicide rate for that period was 13.1 per 100,000 residents, corresponding with the Adams County rate in recent years. However, looking at the numbers does not reflect the true cost of each death in grief and suffering of families and communities affected by suicide, not to mention the canceled potential of the lost lives.
Not every person who has a suicidal thought will go on to make attempts or to die. To prevent suicides, we need to understand the factors that make them more likely. In our state and nation, people who die by suicide are predominantly male (at four times the rate of females), often white, and usually older. Pennsylvania’s rate for adolescents is 11.4 deaths per 100,000, while for all other age groups, the rate hovers around 17. Veterans are more likely to be victims of suicide, as are people who live in rural areas. Suicide with a firearm is prominent in statistics across the nation.
Research has shown an association with other factors. The issues surrounding suicide are complex, without one single cause. The presence of mental illness is a concerning factor, but not every depressed person turns to suicide. Two factors that seem to be indicators are a tendency toward impulsivity and impaired decision-making (Gvion et al., World Journal of Psychiatry, Sept. 2015). Impulsivity is not a direct cause, but people who lead an impulsive lifestyle may incur more painful and damaging events. Likewise, the exact role of poor decision-making is not understood. Still, in the presence of emotional or physical pain or neurological damage, it is less likely that one will correctly anticipate the long-term consequences of a choice. Researchers Klonsky and May (Psychiatric Times, Aug. 2015) propose that the simultaneous presence of pain and hopelessness is the primary driver of the transition from someone with suicidal thoughts to someone who actually attempts. Any or all of these factors might combine to make the perfect storm that promotes suicidal action.
But what can we do? The first thing is to admit that the issue is real. We should not be afraid to talk about it and try to help those we think are at risk. We should promote mental health treatment for people with mental/emotional conditions. Some therapies have been shown to help with the prevention effort, including cognitive behavioral therapy to help cope with distressing thoughts, dialectical behavior therapy, and psychiatric medications. We can also address sensational news coverage that promotes the spread of suicidal ideation in vulnerable people. At the same time, we can allow people to see in a personal way the burden of grief borne by those left behind. Of critical importance, we can protect potentially suicidal people from the availability of lethal means. That means securing firearms and medications from people at risk.
We are fortunate to have local resources for educating ourselves about identifying suicidal risk and making appropriate and helpful responses. In-person SAVE training for suicide prevention will be offered on May 2. Also, there will be educational sessions at the Family Support Symposium at United Lutheran Seminary on May 23. To register, call Healthy Adams County at 717-337-4137.
Julie Falk, Ph.D. teaches mindfulness, focusing, and mindful movement. She chairs the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
