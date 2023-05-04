Preventing suicide is important work. On America’s Health Rankings website, in 2022, Pennsylvania’s suicide rate for that period was 13.1 per 100,000 residents, corresponding with the Adams County rate in recent years. However, looking at the numbers does not reflect the true cost of each death in grief and suffering of families and communities affected by suicide, not to mention the canceled potential of the lost lives.

Not every person who has a suicidal thought will go on to make attempts or to die. To prevent suicides, we need to understand the factors that make them more likely. In our state and nation, people who die by suicide are predominantly male (at four times the rate of females), often white, and usually older. Pennsylvania’s rate for adolescents is 11.4 deaths per 100,000, while for all other age groups, the rate hovers around 17. Veterans are more likely to be victims of suicide, as are people who live in rural areas. Suicide with a firearm is prominent in statistics across the nation.

Julie Falk, Ph.D. teaches mindfulness, focusing, and mindful movement. She chairs the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.

