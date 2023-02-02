According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s dementia. It is estimated by the year 2050, this number will double to a projected 12.5 million people ages 65 and older. With statistics like these, it is easy to see why national polls on healthy aging consistently show that people fear losing their memory and cognition more than any other health condition.

Unfortunately, there currently is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. The medications available can potentially slow the progression of symptoms, but not reverse the symptoms of cognitive decline. On the positive side, we know what risk factors are associated with this disease and many of them can be modified. Also, research shows that the changes associated with Alzheimer’s can start as early as 20-30 years before symptoms start. Being aware of ways to improve your brain health and slow or prevent cognitive decline has become important at every age.

Dr. Catherine Mauss, D.O., is a family physician and member of the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force. She practices medicine at Gettysburg Osteopathic Family Health Center PC, located at 28 Apple Ave. in Gettysburg. Contact her at 717-334-2233, or visit http://www.drcatherinemauss.com.

