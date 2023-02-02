According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s dementia. It is estimated by the year 2050, this number will double to a projected 12.5 million people ages 65 and older. With statistics like these, it is easy to see why national polls on healthy aging consistently show that people fear losing their memory and cognition more than any other health condition.
Unfortunately, there currently is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. The medications available can potentially slow the progression of symptoms, but not reverse the symptoms of cognitive decline. On the positive side, we know what risk factors are associated with this disease and many of them can be modified. Also, research shows that the changes associated with Alzheimer’s can start as early as 20-30 years before symptoms start. Being aware of ways to improve your brain health and slow or prevent cognitive decline has become important at every age.
Of all the lifestyle interventions associated with preventing dementia, exercise has the most scientific evidence, showing improvement of brain health and function and reducing your risk by as much as 30-45%. Exercise increases, repairs and maintains brain cells. It improves blood flow to the brain, bringing oxygen and nutrients to the cells. It helps to reduce stress and improve sleep, also vital to keeping our brains healthy.
So, what type of exercise is best? There are three types of exercise that improve brain health:
- Aerobic exercise is exercise that increases your heart rate and intake of oxygen to improve cardiovascular conditioning. Examples include walking, cycling, swimming and running.
- Strength training is exercise that improves strength, muscle mass and endurance. Weightlifting fits into this category, but resistance bands are an easy, inexpensive alternative. For a quick beginner’s tutorial, check out: https://www.silversneakers.com/blog/pick-right-resistance-band/.
- Mind-body exercise is exercise that combines body movement with mental focus and controlled breathing to improve strength, balance, coordination and flexibility. Examples include yoga, tai chi, and Pilates. An interesting intervention that is being studied in prevention and improving function in dementia patients is “exergaming” (like Nintendo Wii Fit), which combines physical activity with cognitive stimulation.
A combination of the above exercises, building up to 150 minutes per week, seems to be optimal for slowing cognitive decline.
Other ways you can optimize your exercise routine and improve your brain health include exercising outdoors and with a group or friends. Being outside in nature has the added benefits of boosting creativity, improving attention and memory, and improving mood. Connecting with friends and family provides stimulation that also keeps the brain healthy.
The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force offers hikes and walks throughout the year. This is a great way to fit in all of the above benefits of exercise, social interactions and being outdoors into one activity. Please join the group for our upcoming hikes on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Caledonia State Park Ramble or Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg National Military Park amphitheater. Check out http://www.facebook/healthyadamscounty for more details.
Before starting any exercise routine, consult your doctor to make sure it is the right regimen for you. And make sure it is something that is enjoyable; exercise should be fun.
Dr. Catherine Mauss, D.O., is a family physician and member of the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force. She practices medicine at Gettysburg Osteopathic Family Health Center PC, located at 28 Apple Ave. in Gettysburg. Contact her at 717-334-2233, or visit http://www.drcatherinemauss.com.
