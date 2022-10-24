If your mailbox is anything like mine, it has been filled in recent weeks with letters from nonprofit organizations, asking you to donate to them through the Adams County Community Foundation’s upcoming Giving Spree. For a number of years, the Giving Spree was one of the best events of the year as it brought so many great organizations under one roof to raise money to better our community in their own ways and to celebrate the work we all do. Unfortunately, the event will once again be virtual in 2022, but getting the information in the mail has allowed me to spend more time reflecting on which organizations to put on my personal list of organizations that I support. And once again this year, the first one I wrote down is the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ).
The ICPJ is an organization dedicated to helping build and foster community in the region through events promoting respectful dialogue on social issues both in Adams County and throughout the world. One of our signature events is the annual Peace Camp that helps teach children in the community about a wide range of issues. This week-long day camp is held each summer and has included activities such as gardening and discussions about food security issues to showing traditional food and clothing from different cultures. Thanks to supporters of the ICPJ who donate time and money, we are able to do this by asking families only for a small suggested donation.
