Only a few more weeks until spring!
This year’s Winter Reading Challenge, which took place Dec. 27 through Feb. 21, encouraged Adams Countians of all ages to read and earn chances to win prizes. The addition of children’s and young adult participation made this program even more enjoyable for families.
For the adult portion of the challenge, 67 participants read a total of 395 books, representing a variety of genres and authors. I love viewing the titles that were read and noting the most popular titles. David Baldacci’s Walk the Wire had the most reads, with five participants reading this title. Four participants read these three titles: Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult; Missing and Endangered by J.A. Jance; and Better Off Dead by Lee Child with Andrew Child. James Patterson’s Triple Homicide and Cross Country, along with Anthony Doerr’s Cloud Cuckoo Land, had three participants record reading them. And, two participants read The Cruelest Month by Louise Penny; Night Rise by Anthony Horowitz; Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo; Flame by Helen Hardi; and Bright Burning Things by Lisa Harding.
For me, I had a few titles I reread during this challenge time. Every year, I start the year by reading Helene Hanff’s epistolary nonfiction title 84, Charing Cross Road. There are laughs and tears in this book, as Hanff shows her developing relationship with the staff at the bookstore named in the title. It’s a remarkable tale of friendship. Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights is vastly different, and upon this reread I was reminded by how complicated and manipulative Heathcliff can be, as well as the stark, decaying atmosphere of just about everything in the novel. For something lighthearted, I reread Austenland by Shannon Hale, in time for the virtual book discussion group What Would Jane Think. It was a treat to revisit a place where Jane Austen enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a Jane Austen-esque setting. But, I digress.
Participants who read five books received a chance to win a grand prize, which was a bag filled with bookish fun and a pass for two to attend the Cupola Tour and the Seminary Ridge Museum. Those who read 15 books received a second chance at the grand prize. Congratulations to Jackie C. at Trone Memorial Library for being the prize winner. Jackie was one of 37 adults who completed the challenge.
Judging by the participation numbers for this year’s inaugural Winter Reading Challenge for children and young adults, the program was a success; 134 children and young adults participated in this year’s program, with seventy-one completing the challenge by reading at least 400 minutes. In fact, 81,349 minutes were read by participants.
Though not required on the children’s and young adult’s side of the challenge, a few books were recorded numerous times. Popular reads include First 100 Words Bilingual; Welcome to the Big Blue House! by Ellen Weiss; Richard Scary’s Busy, Busy People; and Go, Dog, Go! by P.D. Eastman.
Look for more information in the coming months about this year’s Summer Quest, including the reading challenge for all ages.
