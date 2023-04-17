Seasonal change is in full swing now, which is also true for skywatchers. The duration of daylight is now growing at close to two minutes per day. On April 20, our time of sunrise (6:24 a.m.) finally catches up to where it was before we switched to Daylight Saving Time. (In reality, the sun rises an hour earlier on April 20 compared to March 12; it’s our clocks that have changed.) And on April 28, the sun sets after 8 p.m. for the first time.
Venus continues to dominate the planetary show this month, as it’s up longer after sunset each night. Look for Venus in the western evening sky. In late April, it doesn’t set until close to 10 p.m. You’ll spot it because it is much brighter than any star in the sky. On the evenings of April 22 and 23, you’ll see the waxing crescent moon near Venus. The only other planet currently visible in the evening is Mars. You’ll find it about 35 degrees above Venus among the stars of the constellation Gemini. Mars is much farther away from Earth than its position last winter, so it appears much fainter. Venus, at the moment, is well over 100 times brighter than Mars. Keep an eye on the two planets as they are moving closer and closer together from our perspective. This will happen over the next several weeks, with the two planets appearing closest together in June.
This month the spring-summer star group that begins with the “Arc to Arcturus” returns to our evening sky. For the exact scene that follows, I assume you’re heading outside around April 20 at 9 p.m., but this star group will remain in the sky well into the summer months. Find a place as far from artificial lights as practical and allow your eyes several minutes to adapt to the darkness. You’ll find the Big Dipper high in the northeast, with its handle bending away to the right. Use your imagination to extend the arc of its handle until you come to a bright orangish star. It’s called Arcturus, and you have just “followed the arc to Arcturus.” Arcturus belongs to the constellation Bootes the Herdsman. Bootes looks a bit like an ice cream cone with Arcturus at the point of the cone.
Now that you’ve found Arcturus, trace a line toward the due south point on the horizon. Before you get there, you’ll come to a bright (though not as bright as Arctururs) whitish star called Spica. Remember, “drive a spike south to Spica.” Spica is the brightest star in Virgo, an agriculturally themed constellation that depicts a young woman holding an ear of wheat. (Spica is the Latin word for an ear of grain). Finally, take a hard curve to the right from the previous “spike to Spica” line, and you will “curve on to Corvus.” Your other stops were stars, but this one is a small constellation, Corvus the Crow. These four stars in a distinct kite-shaped quadrilateral were one of the 48 constellations listed by the Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the second century C.E. The Greeks, in turn, learned much of their star lore from the Babylonians, whose catalogs included a Raven in these stars another thousand years before that.
So, there you have it: “Follow the arc to Arcturus, drive a spike south to Spica, and curve on to Corvus.” See you in May.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information is available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.
