Seasonal change is in full swing now, which is also true for skywatchers. The duration of daylight is now growing at close to two minutes per day. On April 20, our time of sunrise (6:24 a.m.) finally catches up to where it was before we switched to Daylight Saving Time. (In reality, the sun rises an hour earlier on April 20 compared to March 12; it’s our clocks that have changed.) And on April 28, the sun sets after 8 p.m. for the first time.

Venus continues to dominate the planetary show this month, as it’s up longer after sunset each night. Look for Venus in the western evening sky. In late April, it doesn’t set until close to 10 p.m. You’ll spot it because it is much brighter than any star in the sky. On the evenings of April 22 and 23, you’ll see the waxing crescent moon near Venus. The only other planet currently visible in the evening is Mars. You’ll find it about 35 degrees above Venus among the stars of the constellation Gemini. Mars is much farther away from Earth than its position last winter, so it appears much fainter. Venus, at the moment, is well over 100 times brighter than Mars. Keep an eye on the two planets as they are moving closer and closer together from our perspective. This will happen over the next several weeks, with the two planets appearing closest together in June.

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information is available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.

