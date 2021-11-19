I’ve always been interested in learning a new language. In high school I took four years of Spanish, and looking back now, I do regret that I didn’t stick with it. That’s why I’m very happy the Adams County Library System subscribes to Mango Language. From the comfort of my home, I have access to more than 70 world languages that I can learn just by using my library card number for access.
I can use Mango as a guest for quick access, or if I was serious about learning, let’s say, Scottish Gaelic, I can create an account and Mango will keep track of my progress as I move through the various levels of instruction. Did I mention that you use Mango at your own pace? There’s no deadlines or limitations, so it works within your schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.