When the Civil War started in 1861, the United States was in horrible financial shape. The country was $100 million in debt, its primary source of income, duties on imported goods, was significantly reduced with the departure of southern states, its banking system differed from state to state, and the paper currency was a mishmash of private “banknotes” with wildly varying values.

But within the first few years of the war, Thaddeus Stevens and the Lincoln administration were able to right the financial ship helping to achieve Union victory. Meanwhile, Confederate officials ran their economy into the ground.

Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website: https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/.

