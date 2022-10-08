I took communion recently, with a large percentage of Christians on earth, on World Communion Sunday. I thought especially about the classic liturgy we take for granted, addressing “God, the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth.” In today’s world, Christians and members of other faith traditions have increased our focus on Creation Care. The Archbishop of Canterbury’s Lent Book for 2020 was called “Saying Yes to Life.” It is a study of God creating the world in 1st Genesis, and of what the stewardship of life on earth means today. This and similar studies are not for the purpose of making people feel guilty, but in order to help us do the work of caring for Creation. Throughout the Bible, God speaks powerfully to create, as well as to redeem. Now, God’s forgiving grace gives us the strength to move from seeing our failure to steward and care for the earth, to being part of the solution. In this harvest time we sing our gratitude for the wonders of nature, and also our call to heal the damaged planet. For us to lie down in the green pastures, and walk beside the still waters of Psalm 23, we must allow the pastures to be green, and the waters to be clean. There are so many ways to participate in Creation Care in our communities, including through our congregations.
The international Anglican church is not alone in focusing on Creation Care. Many Roman Catholic churches study the excellent call to Creation Care, Laudato Si: On Care for our Common Home, by Pope Francis, as do Creation Care groups in Lutheran and other churches. Pennsylvania Interfaith Power and Light works with many Christian congregations, as well as with the Jewish Earth Alliance, to provide info on lowering energy use and costs. In my own tradition, United Women in Faith (previously United Methodist Women) focus on “Just Energy 4-All,” providing webinars you can google, on topics from electric cars to climate fair share. Like other denominations, the United Methodist resource page lists 10 practical tips to help your church go green. The tips include having more virtual meetings, carpools and ride sharing, to lessen emissions. Doing an efficiency study on church appliances is a tip that both lowers energy bills and helps the environment. For both individuals and congregations, regular servicing of heating and cooling units for top efficiency also lessens the environmental and the pocketbook cost. So does moving to LED lightbulbs. And we can remember the mantra “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle,” in church as well as at home.
