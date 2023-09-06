For many, September signals the end of summer, the beginning of autumn, and the start of a new school year. It is an excellent time of year to redirect our energy and focus and devote time to exploring our creativity.
The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) invites you to take a class or two with us and enjoy learning something new in an atmosphere that invites the joy of discovering. Here’s a collection of classes coming up. For the full schedule, check out our website, http://www.adamsarts.org.
The Fundamentals of Ballet, Mondays, Sept. 11-Oct. 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Whether you’re ready for your first ballet class or looking for a gentle re-entry to movement, you’ll be guided through the fundamentals of ballet technique in a welcoming, lighthearted environment. We will laugh and sweat through a classical ballet barre, gentle stretching, and build on our progress with movement across the floor. Rachel Smith, $45 for members/$50 for non-members
Crafting Creative Nonfiction, Mondays, Sept. 11-Oct. 2, 6-8 p.m.
Creative nonfiction is the fourth genre of writing and writers in this class will explore the subgenres that make up this genre. Writers will learn about literary journalism, memoirs, and personal essays. Each class will have a writing prompt for the genre and a mini craft lesson. Writers will also have time to workshop their current works in progress. Michelle Wittle, $100/$110
Beginning Couples and Couples Dance II, Mondays, Sept. 11-Oct. 2, 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
If you are a beginner, join us and learn how to dance to many styles of music. Learn basic partnering skills and develop your confidence with various beats and timings. Or, if you have the basics down, join her for the next step couples dance class for our couples’ dance II class. Dawn Garrish, $120/$132 per couple
The Art of Shibori Workshop, Thursdays, Sept. 14-28, 6-8 p.m.
Shibori allows various ways to embellish textiles by shaping cloth and securing the fabric before dyeing it. Make a cotton scarf and a silk scarf that can be used as a wall hanging or table runner. No prior experience needed. Becca Riley, $95/$105
Easy Indian Cooking, Saturday, Sept. 23, 12-5 p.m.
Spend an afternoon with Dr. Smitha Nair, as she shares her cultural homeland cooking style. Your class will cover a full course Indian meal and dessert. Learn cooking techniques and all about the spices used. At the end of class, you will enjoy the meal together. $85/$95
Presidential Paint Night at Eisenhower Farm, Monday, Sept. 25, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
General Dwight D. Eisenhower enjoyed painting at his home in Gettysburg to relieve stress. Pick up your brush and spend an evening immersing yourself in history and creativity. You’ll recreate a piece painted by President Eisenhower. The event includes a ranger program, art instruction, and refreshments. This event is sponsored by the National Park Service. Marie Smith, $55/$60
Introduction to Drawing, Thursdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m.
This studio class introduces the fundamental methods, materials, and theories involved in drawing. By the end of the course, you will understand proportion, perspective, value, and more as you learn how to draw realistically. No experience required. Materials list provided. Rachel York, $128/$140
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington Street in Gettysburg. Visit online at http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director for the Arts Education Center. She can be contacted at 717-334-5006 or classes@adamsarts.org.
