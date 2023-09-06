Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford Football: Idriz passed for 111 yards and 3 touchdowns, and recorded an interception on defense in a 38-20 win over Gettysburg.

Kierney Weigle, Biglerville Field Hockey: In 4 games last week, Kierney tallied 3 goals and 8 assists for the Canners, who went 3-1.

Angello Salazar, Delone Catholic Boys' Soccer: Angello scored 2 goals and assisted on 4 others in a pair of wins by the Squires to open the season.

Abby Hartman, Bermudian Springs Girls' Volleyball: In 3 matches, Abby had 30 kills and 10 digs for the Eagles. She then won MVP honors at the Big Spring Tournament after helping Berm to a runner-up finish.

Israel Felipe, New Oxford Boys' Soccer: Israel struck for 4 goals and added a pair of assists in 2 victories by the Colonials.

