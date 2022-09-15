A couple of weeks ago, at our local Adams County Farmer’s Market, I had the opportunity to talk to a long-time friend. She, like all moms, is living the “hybrid” life, an in-person and remote loving presence in her kids’ lives. We talked about how she is simultaneously managing to work seasonal jobs and be the support system to her family and friends.

The good news from our conversation was that her kids have recently graduated from the local community college and have chosen (to my delight) to work in Adams County. The not so good news was the difficulties, the times of doubt and fear and the desire for more balance in her life.

Yeimi Gagliardi is the chair of the Latino Services Task Force of Healthy Adams County.

