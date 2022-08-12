The Adams County Planting Partnership was created by a joint effort of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Adams County Conservation District. Our order forms for free trees are online and trees are going fast. Consider the great value trees and bushes have in our lives, from lowering our electric bills to giving us clean water to drink.
We often participate in “Save the… wolves, whales, endangered species” campaigns, but do we realize that by planting trees we are actually saving ourselves? We need clean water. We need water, period.
Deep roots of trees and shrubs and deep-rooted native plants help rainwater infiltrate into the water table. The water table fills our streams. Without water in the water table, we are restricted and may actually run out. Fresh water is not limitless on our planet. To have our fresh water simply run into the ocean will not help us, stop runoff.
Native trees, shrubs and flowers are far better able to thrive in this climate. They require less water, maintenance and replacement. Wherever you have a spot for a tree or shrub and wherever you can replace grass with deep-rooted plants, do it.
We invite you to order free trees and shrubs from the watershed alliance, provided by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The deadline for this summer is Aug. 23. Trees will be distributed in early September. We will have demonstrations at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to help you learn how to plant the native trees. We will also have a visual setup.
Here are a few of the many trees available:
Ninebark is an easy, fast-growing flowering shrub that tolerates wet to dry soil, sandy or rocky soil, clay soil and all sunlight except full deep shade. The beautiful spring blossoms and yellow-bronze fall color will be a treat for pollinators, birds and your neighbors. Its arching branches form a mound up to 5 to 10 feet tall and wide, a wonderful replacement for the non-native forsythia shrub. Ninebark is of special value to native bees.
Sycamore (Platanus occidentalis) is a fast-growing, large tree with stunning mottled bark and large, interesting leaves. This tree is highly deer resistant and will thrive in sun or shade. Sycamores prefer moist soil. Birds such as purple finches, goldfinches, chickadees, and dark-eyed juncos relish the seeds. Sycamore trees are very good for wet areas.
Basswood tree (Tilia americana) is a beautiful landscape tree with a large oval canopy and a tall, straight trunk. Loaded with aromatic yellow blooms during the summer months, the basswood attracts bees and other pollinators. Basswood is sometimes called the honey or bee tree. Basswood prefers moist fertile soil with full sun or partial shade. Adams County needs more of these trees.
Consider the importance of diversity. We are more aware of our place in and how we depend on our ecosystem to keep us healthy, comfortable and sustained. Many less-popular species support a variety of insects who pollinate our crops and birds who spread seeds and keep our ecosystem going. It has taken millions of years to establish these relationships. We are interdependent and forevermore shall be.
Distributing nearly 13,000 seedlings is an immense undertaking, and we need help. If you would like to label, water, sort or distribute these seedlings (you’ll have fun doing it), please visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org or email outreach@AdamsWatersheds.org. Your local ecosystem will thank you.
Joan Horak and Lesa Bird are board members of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County. Please visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org, or find WAAC’s Facebook page “Watershed Alliance of Adams County” for membership information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.