The Adams County Planting Partnership was created by a joint effort of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Adams County Conservation District. Our order forms for free trees are online and trees are going fast. Consider the great value trees and bushes have in our lives, from lowering our electric bills to giving us clean water to drink.

We often participate in “Save the… wolves, whales, endangered species” campaigns, but do we realize that by planting trees we are actually saving ourselves? We need clean water. We need water, period.

Joan Horak and Lesa Bird are board members of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County. Please visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org, or find WAAC’s Facebook page “Watershed Alliance of Adams County” for membership information.

