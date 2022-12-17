On Dec. 1, the Civil War Round Table held our annual holiday banquet at the Dobbin House. Well, it had been annual until COVID shut us down. Gathering in December 2020 was out of the question, of course; happily, scheduled speaker Jared Frederick, agreed to present online. We had hoped to be back at the Dobbin House last year, only to be doomed to Zoom again by omicron. The always engaging Wayne Motts made the best of things with the story of a troubled soldier “whose place is clearly in the insane asylum,” which is where I might have wound up if circumstances had forced us to cancel the banquet again this year.

After a three-year absence, it seemed important to make the 2022 holiday event particularly notable. Toward that end, Program Director Roger Heller invited Kent Masterson Brown to headline the evening. Brown is a constitutional lawyer and author of three books on the battle in our town: “Cushing of Gettysburg: The Story of a Union Artillery Commander” (The University Press of Kentucky, 1993); “Retreat from Gettysburg: Lee, Logistics, & the Pennsylvania Campaign” (The University of North Carolina Press, 2005); and his 2021 master work, also published by the University of North Carolina Press, recipient of the Gettysburg Round Table Distinguished Book Award, “Meade At Gettysburg: A Study In Command.”

Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

