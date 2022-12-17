On Dec. 1, the Civil War Round Table held our annual holiday banquet at the Dobbin House. Well, it had been annual until COVID shut us down. Gathering in December 2020 was out of the question, of course; happily, scheduled speaker Jared Frederick, agreed to present online. We had hoped to be back at the Dobbin House last year, only to be doomed to Zoom again by omicron. The always engaging Wayne Motts made the best of things with the story of a troubled soldier “whose place is clearly in the insane asylum,” which is where I might have wound up if circumstances had forced us to cancel the banquet again this year.
After a three-year absence, it seemed important to make the 2022 holiday event particularly notable. Toward that end, Program Director Roger Heller invited Kent Masterson Brown to headline the evening. Brown is a constitutional lawyer and author of three books on the battle in our town: “Cushing of Gettysburg: The Story of a Union Artillery Commander” (The University Press of Kentucky, 1993); “Retreat from Gettysburg: Lee, Logistics, & the Pennsylvania Campaign” (The University of North Carolina Press, 2005); and his 2021 master work, also published by the University of North Carolina Press, recipient of the Gettysburg Round Table Distinguished Book Award, “Meade At Gettysburg: A Study In Command.”
Seated together during dinner, my wife Nancy and I had a wonderful time talking with Kent Brown and his bride, Genevieve. Come from Lexington, Kentucky, the historian is of the same vintage as myself, albeit aged in a more refined barrel. Immaculately dressed, a man of silver hair, spectacles, and a bow tie, we not surprised that his resume includes a documentary film, “Bourbon and Kentucky: A History Distilled.” In the course of conversation, I mentioned having visited Perryville last year. As Robert E. Lee’s 1863 invasion of the North was repelled at Gettysburg; so too, on Oct. 8, 1862, was Confederate General Braxton Bragg’s drive north toward the Ohio River and the Great Lakes beyond thwarted at Perryville, Kentucky, forty miles north of Lexington. Come to find out, Brown has been deeply involved in preservation of the Perryville battlefield and has documented that underappreciated campaign in his film, “Long Road Back to Kentucky: The 1862 Invasion.”
Goodness, his after-dinner address even held Nancy’s interest. While my beloved is entirely supportive of my Civil War adventures, she is not into details of troop movements and such. But, like me, Nancy is a retired preacher and appreciates a message that engages the hearer with a strong opening hook. George Meade has often been criticized for being slow to counterattack and/ or pursue Robert E. Lee. Kent Masterson Brown explained that even after the debacle of July 3, Lee’s army was actually in much better fighting shape than Meade’s. Men and animals need to be fed, shod, and otherwise supplied. On July 1, 1863, George Meade had been in Taneytown, building a defensive line in northern Maryland, making his supply base at Westminster, 25 miles removed from Gettysburg. Meade himself would only arrive at our battlefield in the wee hours of July 2, and the wagons wouldn’t start rolling north from Westminster until July 5 and 6. Lee, in contrast, had been engaged in a weeks-long campaign of foraging/confiscation, and came to Gettysburg with long trains of wagons chock full of supplies, and cattle on the hoof to be slaughtered as needed. Kent Masterson Brown convinced me: moving Meade’s army in pursuit of the rebels would entail great suffering for both Union men and animals, Lee holding a strong logistical advantage.
Nancy was particularly concerned about the plight of Meade’s horses. In addition to the massive numbers killed in battle, for lack of forage more than 12,000 would be lost chasing Lee to the Potomac. From thoroughbred country himself, Kent Brown tells their story in his film “Unsung Hero: The Horse in the Civil War.” For a comprehensive list of Kent Masterson Brown’s many projects, check out his website: http://www.witnessinghistory.org/kentmastersonbrown.
This is the place where I would normally invite you to go to our web site (http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org) to hear Brown’s Dobbin House address in its entirety, but we didn’t try to livestream or record the event. Happily, some of the material, including George Meade’s purpose in sending John Reynolds north to Gettysburg in the first place, is covered in a two-part Battle of Gettysburg podcast, the historian interviewed by co-hosts Jim Hessler, Eric Lindblade and Jody Wilson. Part one is available on YouTube.
What you can find on http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org is Dr. Brian Luskey’s Nov. 15 presentation, “Mercenaries or Patriots?: Bounty Men in The Civil War.” Luskey, a professor of history at West Virginia University, was speaking to his book, “Men is Cheap: Exposing the Frauds of Free Labor in Civil War America.” (University of North Carolina Press, 2020.) I was particularly interested in his account of “substitute brokers,” negotiating transactions between men looking to buy their way out of service and others selling themselves to fight in the wealthy man’s stead. In Luskey’s telling, money intended to support a poor man’s family often wound up in a corrupt broker’s pocket. This was cool, though: Luskey’s daughter Harper led us in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Writing in the afterglow of a glorious evening at the Dobbin House, I want to thank the multi-talented Lynn Heller, who coordinated the event. A tip of the kepi to local merchants who donated items for our raffle table: For the Historian, Studio Elysian, Lord Nelson’s Gallery, La Bella Italia Restaurant, Regimental Quartermaster, the Gettysburg Emporium, the Tillie Pierce House and the Lomas Center Museum. Other contributors not yet mentioned include Linda Seaman, Ted Hirt, Richard and Alice Meyer, Linda Joswick, Mary Diner and Richard Mancini. For that matter, every person in the capacity crowd was a source of encouragement. These have been trying times and I count myself privileged to play front man for such an outstanding organization.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
