For 2023, the Adams County Library System (ACLS) has budgeted $2.8 million in expenditures. Because our funding comes from over a dozen municipalities and hundreds of donors, for the sake of transparency, I thought I’d give a quick overview of where it all goes. The short answer is books, buildings and people.

Books. That makes sense. When you walk into any of our branches, the first thing you notice is all the books. But right now, I’m simply using “books” as a placeholder for our entire collection, which is way more than just books.

Jeff Cann is the finance director of the Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.