For 2023, the Adams County Library System (ACLS) has budgeted $2.8 million in expenditures. Because our funding comes from over a dozen municipalities and hundreds of donors, for the sake of transparency, I thought I’d give a quick overview of where it all goes. The short answer is books, buildings and people.
Books. That makes sense. When you walk into any of our branches, the first thing you notice is all the books. But right now, I’m simply using “books” as a placeholder for our entire collection, which is way more than just books.
A library’s collection can be loosely defined as the content available for public use, and the direct cost to deliver that content. Some of those direct costs include the annual fee of our catalog system that patrons use to look up and check out books; the cost of super high-speed internet at our six branches; and the supplies needed to prepare the books, DVDs, etc. for borrowing.
The rest of our collection funding provides all the things a patron can check out or log into. Of course, this includes books, magazines and DVDs, but also a host of electronic data including eBooks and eAudio Books, streaming music, more than 7,500 digital magazine titles, an online article repository from hundreds of local and national newspapers, and dozens of other digital resources. In total, we spend just under $400,000 of our annual budget on our collection.
With six branches spread around the county, ACLS has plenty of opportunities to spend money on its buildings. This includes mortgage, rent, HVAC maintenance, property insurance, groundskeeping, equipment purchases and of course property repair, lots of property repair. Some problems become so pervasive they begin to haunt us. The aftermath of Hurricane Ida left us on the favored business list at a local damage restoration company. Plumbing specialists visited our Gettysburg branch three times in the past year to root out clogs deep under Baltimore Street. We often joke that we should just set up a desk and workstation for our HVAC repairman since he’s here so often.
We’re constantly planning our next repair while simultaneously hoping something else doesn’t (literally) pop out of the woodwork. We’ve budgeted $407,000 for building expenses this year. This includes the typical repairs likely to arise during the year, but it doesn’t account for major system malfunctions or sizable infrastructure repairs.
Most of our remaining budget is spent on our employees’ salaries and benefits. This includes the people working at our circulation desks; the staff members presenting over 1,000 story times each year; those helping patrons attach their devices to our databases; those who order new books and DVDs and catalog these items when they arrive; those who shelve books, pull holds, clean buildings, manage staff and even pay the bills (me).
Like any business, our budget is a complex dance. Every aspect needs to be optimized, and there never seems to be enough money for any given item. One of our employees tells me she plays Powerball every week in hopes that she’ll one day be able to eliminate all of our financial strains. Until that happens, as responsible stewards of ACLS funds, we continue to allocate our resources as best as we can to keep library operation running smoothly for all of our patrons to enjoy.
Jeff Cann is the finance director of the Adams County Library System.
