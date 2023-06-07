Summer is the perfect time to give your child a summer arts camp adventure at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. The thrill of creative exploration can be experienced in a cool, comfortable environment with expert instruction in a welcoming environment. There is something for everyone, whether it is learning how to bake something from scratch, creating a fused glass lantern, playing the guitar, or getting messy painting outdoors.
Check out our website for a complete listing. Here’s what’s coming up in June:
Exploring Fiber Art, June 12-16, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 10-12
Explore several fiber art techniques such as weaving, macramé, braiding, and string art using various materials, including colorful yarns, threads, paper, and tools to create your works of art. Joh Ricci, $155 for members/$170 for non-members
Aspiring Authors Wanted, June 12-16, 1-3:30 p.m., ages 9-11
Aspiring authors, lend me your creative ears and join a camp designed just for you. We will explore creating your own unique set of characters, the plot from start to finish, and your important ideas woven throughout the story. Hannah Evans, $150/$165
Exploring Fused & Mosaic Glass, June 12-16, 1-3 p.m., ages 13 and up
You will create stained glass hand-designed inserts for a metal lantern, a shattered glass bowl, and a mosaic glass design on wood. Linn Wichowski, $150/$165
The Basics of Cookie Decorating, June 19-23, 9:30 a.m.-noon, ages 12 and up
Learn to create fully decorated cookies from start to finish. Explore quilting, flooding, and wet-on-wet detail piping techniques, as well as learn how to layer color. They will look as good as they taste. Kara Boehne-Miele, $160/$175
The Wonder of Colored Pencil, June 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 12 and up
Learn the basics of working with Prismacolor pencils and create beautiful animals and landscapes. You will learn about layering, blending, fusing, burnishing, and more. Stanley Gilmore, $155/$170
Drawing Optical Illusions & Perspective Drawing, June 19-23, 1-4 p.m., ages 11-14
Learn how to create drawing masterpieces of deception using optical illusions, as well as drawing three-dimensional images on paper. Levato Shaw, $155/$170
Beginner Guitar Camp, June 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 8-11
Play simple notes and chords and discover solid guitar technique and rhythm as you work on popular rock music. Begin to read music, too. You will be a rock star by the end of the camp concert. Mark Wesling, $155/$170
Messy Painting & Drawing Outdoors, June 26-30, 1-3:30 p.m., ages 8-10
Be inspired by the great outdoors on walking field trips and in-house learning using a variety of mediums, techniques, and newfound tips while getting a little messy. Melissa Ring, $150/$165
Fashion Design & Drawing, June 26-30, 1-4 p.m., ages 11-14
Define your fashion style by creating a costume out of the instructor’s selection of fabric and found materials. Design your own patterns, enjoy daily creative assignments, make accessories, and learn how to hand stitch. Debbie Westmoreland, $160/$175
Pizza, Pizza, Pizza, June 26-30, 1-3 p.m., ages 7-9
Spend a week learning how to make dough and create yummy foods from the dough. You will enjoy what you make and take a walking field trip to a pizzeria. Harry McCullough, $150/$165
There will be a summer camp party or performance at the end of each camp week. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
The ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. Contact us at 717-334-5006, or visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director of the Arts Education Center. She can be emailed at classes@adamsarts.org.
