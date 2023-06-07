Summer is the perfect time to give your child a summer arts camp adventure at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. The thrill of creative exploration can be experienced in a cool, comfortable environment with expert instruction in a welcoming environment. There is something for everyone, whether it is learning how to bake something from scratch, creating a fused glass lantern, playing the guitar, or getting messy painting outdoors.

Check out our website for a complete listing. Here’s what’s coming up in June:

Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. Contact us at 717-334-5006, or visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director of the Arts Education Center. She can be emailed at classes@adamsarts.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.