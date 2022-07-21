It’s 90-something degrees outside, so it must be time to talk about Christmas, right?
Hopefully that thought cools you off a little, but at Main Street Gettysburg, we’re already getting warmed up for the Christmas festival. Mark your calendars for Dec. 2-4.
A Gettysburg Christmas Festival is hosted by Main Street Gettysburg in partnership with businesses, organizations and sponsors. It’s a grassroots effort to create a unique Gettysburg holiday experience and to stimulate the local economy during the fourth quarter.
The Steinwehr Business Improvement District pioneered the Gettysburg Christmas Festival in 2015 with its Victorian Christmas celebration.
The celebration steadily grew in popularity and by 2018, attendance topped 10,000 despite a very rainy weekend.
In 2019, we closed Baltimore Street to accommodate the expansion of activities and vendors.
Each year, the community worked together; non-profits organized fun activities, and fundraisers and sales were up all over town. Inspired and motivated, we immediately began making big plans for 2020, and well, we all know how that turned out.
Last year, we spread entertainment and activities out over two weekends to accommodate public health guidelines.
We know that many people were disappointed in last year’s festival, but we did what we could with only one-tenth of our 2019 budget.
The reality is that the Christmas Festival (and all community events) need participation, volunteers, and sponsors.
So, here we are on a hot day in July. Main Street Gettysburg is crafting ambitious plans for the Christmas Festival.
We are planning attractions and activities to draw residents and visitors to downtown Gettysburg for a fun-filled weekend and a unique holiday experience for people of all ages.
Our goal is to provide cheap parking, activities, entertainment, games, contests, and prizes. We envision a festival that is largely free, which will allow patrons to spend their money in town at businesses and restaurants, and to support our nonprofit participants.
The Christmas Festival is a great example of community collaboration, but we cannot do it without you. We will be reaching out to renew old partnerships and start new ones.
With your support, we will make this year’s Christmas Festival bigger and better than ever.
Please contact me anytime by phone 717-337-3491 or email jsellers@mainstreetgettysburg.org.
