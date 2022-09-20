Have you ever been somewhere, a city, a ballgame, an event, and you couldn’t find a bathroom? And you really needed one. It’s beyond inconvenient, and it’s certainly frustrating when plans get hijacked by hunting for a bathroom. No matter what we’re doing, at some point during the day, we all will need to use the bathroom, even if we’re just walking around. Bathrooms are so important that there are even apps to help us get to the loo: Toilet Finder, Toilets Near Me, and Flush.
This is a universal problem.
The issue of public restrooms in our heavily visited destination isn’t new. It’s one of our two hot-button topics: bathrooms and parking. For me, bathrooms trump parking, as parking is rarely an emergency, but needing a bathroom often is.
This discussion has recently resurfaced in multiple meetings, from Gettysburg Borough Council to Steinwehr Business Improvement District (BID) and within and between local organizations and businesses.
The reality is that the absence of bathroom discourages people to walk around the borough, visit destinations and patronize our businesses. Without an adequate availability of bathrooms, people prefer to stay at home, or they choose places where they know a bathroom is close by.
Main Street Gettysburg has been working on the quest for public restrooms for many years. Toward that goal, we have done feasibility studies, engaged in developmental research and submitted applications for several public and private grants. The Gettysburg Welcome Center at 340 Baltimore St. is our long-term project and our best hope for a long-term solution. It is part of the strategic plan, meaning, it doesn’t solve anything today.
For immediate relief (no pun intended), we are working with the Borough and the Steinwehr BID to strategically and discreetly place temporary facilities around downtown, yes, portable toilets. The units aren’t the wooden shacks of old western movies. The units aren’t the wooden shacks seen in Old West movies; they are modern lavatories that are regularly serviced to meet health, safety and sanitation standards, and they are well appreciated by many visitors.
Rachel Quednau of The City Space observes: “However they manage it though, bathrooms should be a priority as much as clean streets or garbage cans. They don’t have to be fancy, they just have to be there when you need them. Heck, even porta-potties would do.”
We’re on the right track, but we need to develop a comprehensive public restroom strategy. Such a strategy will address current needs and options, as well as forecast for permanent solutions.
Our overall goal is to welcome visitors to our walkable historic district, encourage people to spend time downtown and enable the economy through increased visitation.
Just as we strive to build our sidewalks, crosswalks, businesses, and public buildings to be accessible to everyone, public restrooms are a must for our residents and visitors. It’s time to get serious about public restrooms, otherwise, people will literally go elsewhere.
Jill Sellers is president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 17, and Caleb, 14.
