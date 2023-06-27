Last month I wrote about how we should not leave any Adams County residents behind. I wish I could say @Home in Adams County has solved all our most complex issues, and now all of us can afford safe housing in line with our incomes, have a viable and reliable transportation option, and have gainful employment and make a living wage.

While I cannot say all those things are true for all residents right now, I can say that we get a little closer every day to achieving them. @Home works with its community partners to help ALL residents. Recently, one of those partners, the Adams Economic Alliance (AEA), announced several projects it’s working on.

Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.

