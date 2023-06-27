Last month I wrote about how we should not leave any Adams County residents behind. I wish I could say @Home in Adams County has solved all our most complex issues, and now all of us can afford safe housing in line with our incomes, have a viable and reliable transportation option, and have gainful employment and make a living wage.
While I cannot say all those things are true for all residents right now, I can say that we get a little closer every day to achieving them. @Home works with its community partners to help ALL residents. Recently, one of those partners, the Adams Economic Alliance (AEA), announced several projects it’s working on.
One of those projects is launching a new revolving loan fund to help residents become homeowners! We know Adams County is a terrific place to live, work and play. However, how can folks work and play here if they can’t afford to live here? The AEA hopes to change that with this new loan fund, Tenfold’s Homebuyer Loan Program. Tenfold is a Lancaster County-based nonprofit, and its mission is to spark the power in all people to achieve equitable housing and financial security.
The AEA also recently announced that the Adams County Commissioners awarded $323,000 in seed money for this program. The goal is to assist 25 households with down payments on Adams County homes by 2025. The seed money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding in response to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners put the money into a grant program, The Adams Rescue and Recovery Fund.
Why establish this revolving loan program? The impact of COVID-19 on the county’s business community and families’ budgets. This fund “will assist Adams County homebuyers with down payment funds to increase their purchasing power,” according to the AEA.
The AEA acknowledged it might seem unusual to develop such a program when the current unemployment rate for the county is 3.34%. However, many businesses still need help filling positions. And the current cost of affordable workforce housing exacerbates the problem. This loan fund will help attract workers for businesses, allowing them to own a home here, which in turn contributes to the health of our economy.
The AEA is also working on another project with another of @Home’s partners, the Gettysburg Campus of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. They will launch an Industrial Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program this July! The 18-month program is designed to meet and anticipate workforce needs for employers in Adams County.
Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
