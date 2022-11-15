The Christmas Festival held Dec. 2-4 is fast approaching. Main Street Gettysburg is excited about this year’s celebration! Our historic downtown, from Lincoln Square and Baltimore Street to Steinwehr Avenue and beyond, will be bustling with music, food, shopping, giveaways and fun for all ages thanks to our sponsors, partners and volunteers. Here’s what you can expect because of their generosity:
- Free parking courtesy of Harrisburg Area Community College, Seminary Ridge Museum, Gettysburg Recreation Park, WellSpan Hospital and Gettysburg Area Education Foundation. Parking is free, but please watch for QR codes to donate to support our partners.
- Free shuttle service around festival locations on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Our thanks go to Gettysburg Bus Tours and Destination Gettysburg.
- Free activities including bounce houses, a mechanical snowboard and a bucking reindeer Friday through Sunday, no tickets or passes required. Thank you to Lark Gifts, Gettysburg Recreation Park, the Heritage Center, and Steinwehr Business Improvement District (BID).
- Live music will be featured at many locations, including Adams County Arts Oasis, the Heritage Center, Library Stage, Dobbin House, O’Rorke’s, Seminary Chapel and Gettysburg Hotel. Thank you to Union Hotel, Members 1st, HD Entertainment, the Heritage Center and Steinwehr BID.
- Carriage rides are an especially nostalgic holiday attraction. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust for delivering this wonderful treat. We are also grateful to Seminary Ridge Museum and United Lutheran Seminary for welcoming carriages on their picturesque campus.
- Jugglers, stilt walkers, elves, reindeer, princesses, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be strolling the avenues courtesy of Sites Realty, ACNB, and Steinwehr BID.
- Promotional materials, signage, programs and maps are available thanks to Celebrate Gettysburg, the Heritage Center, Steinwehr BID and Gettysburg Foundation.
- Food vendors are sponsors committed to help feed the influx of visitors coming from near and far. Thanks to Bantam Coffee, Bricker’s Fries, Lucky Truck, New York Halal, Pinky’s BBQ, Ragged Edge, Sweet Rollers, Tom’s Coffee, Uncle Moe’s and Ziggy Donutz.
