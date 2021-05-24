Living in a community that values every person and empowers one to live their best life should be a right for all in Adams County. Isabel Wilkerson, the author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, encourages society to practice Radical Empathy.
Radical empathy means putting in the work to educate oneself and to listen with a humble heart to understand another’s experience from their perspective, not as we imagine we would feel. Radical empathy is not about you, and what you think you would do in a situation you have never been in and perhaps never will. It is the kindred connection from a place of deep knowing that opens your spirit to the pain of another as they perceive it.
Melissa Rosenberger is raising two teen daughters and two rescued Beagles in Gettysburg. She is a social worker in the community and is committed to keeping Adams County safe and eliminating racism. Melissa serves ICPJ, CFYCD, and Vida Charter School as a volunteer board member.
