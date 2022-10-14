“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.” ~ Martin Luther King Jr.
These words by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. still challenge us to be the best we can be almost 60 years after he first spoke them. As a leader in the civil rights movement, Dr. King dedicated his life to racial justice and equality, constantly striving to make the world a better place.
Every year, the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County co-sponsor the Living the Dream award with the United Way of Adams County to honor a local resident who lives out Dr. King’s ideals. Whether through a career choice or volunteer efforts, there are local men, women and youth working to ensure that everyone is treated equally in our community and society. These efforts allow the dream of which Dr. King spoke to become more tangible every day.
Do you know someone who lives life in that altruistic light, making the world a better place? If you know a leader for social good, whether a friend, family member, co-worker or neighbor, please consider nominating that person for the Annual Living the Dream Award, an award that recognizes a community member or group who is living out the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism. A cash prize, co-sponsored by the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the United Way of Adams County, is awarded to the winner.
This year’s award will be presented at the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. in Gettysburg College’s Christ Chapel.
As always, the program is free and open to the public; a free will offering will be collected to support the Adams County Career Aid Project (ACCAP). ACCAP provides need-based scholarships for local students to pursue higher education or technical training.
This annual event is a wonderful partnership between Gettysburg College, which funds many of the costs associated with the celebration as well as providing the space for the event; South Central Community Action Programs, which oversees the celebration committee and ACCAP; the YWCA and United Way of Adams County, which co-sponsor the Living the Dream Award; and a group of dedicated committee members who plan each year’s event and evaluate the ACCAP scholarship applications.
Nominations for the Living the Dream Award should be submitted to Nancy Lilley at nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org or at 909 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, Pa. 17325 by Nov. 30.
I can also answer any questions you might have.
We look forward to hearing about our local heroes who are living the dream.
Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
