As quickly as the world we live in seems to be evolving, some would argue the phrase “the future is now” is said too often, perhaps even to the point that it has lost its meaning. I would argue it’s a wake-up call.
The days of imagining about self-driving tractors and drones flying overhead are over. Scientists and engineers are building them, and farmers and ranchers are using them as we speak. What’s next? Are we ready?
As a member of the board of directors for the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement, I can tell you that the next generation of our industry has more creativity and imagination than we ever thought possible. Students today have big ideas and even bigger plans to put those ideas into motion.
There are more opportunities than ever for students to make their way into agriculture and leave their mark on the industry. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2020, there were 19.7 million full and part-time jobs related to agriculture and food. Farmers are the original innovators, and today, they have teams behind them taking those ideas and scaling them well beyond the farm. These teams are made up of mechanics, food scientists, agronomists, lawyers, marketers, educators and others, all working behind the scenes to ensure a viable and bright future for agriculture.
The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement was created in 2016 to support students pursuing post-high school education with the goal of working in the field of agriculture. The founding board members recognized the role Farm Credit has in ensuring the legacy of our past generations not only lives on but evolves to meet the demands of our growing nation.
Whether you’re attending a trade or technical school or have your sights on attending law or medical school, the foundation’s scholarship program is awarding up to $10,000 scholarships to future ag professionals.
We’re accepting applications for our 2023 scholarship program now through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Applications will be accepted online only. please visit the foundation’s website for more information: http://www.FCFoundationForAg.org. The winners will be contacted no later than March 31, 2023.
It truly takes all of us working together to advocate on behalf of our incredibly diverse industry and to ensure its prosperity for generations to come. My roots have always been in agriculture, and as a seasoned dairy farmer who fell in love with this industry long ago, it is inspiring to see these students continue to explore varying aspects of what agriculture has to offer and discover a passion they never knew existed. On behalf of the entire Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement Board of Directors, we encourage all agriculturalists, young and not-so-young, to keep dreaming big; you never know what the future may hold.
Laura Heilinger is the chairperson for Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement.
