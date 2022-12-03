As quickly as the world we live in seems to be evolving, some would argue the phrase “the future is now” is said too often, perhaps even to the point that it has lost its meaning. I would argue it’s a wake-up call.

The days of imagining about self-driving tractors and drones flying overhead are over. Scientists and engineers are building them, and farmers and ranchers are using them as we speak. What’s next? Are we ready?

Laura Heilinger is the chairperson for Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.