At the end of October, I heard speeches from an interfaith multi-racial group of clergy leaders who stopped here in Gettysburg as part of their travels around the commonwealth. They represented Power Interfaith, “a grassroots organization of over 50 Pennsylvania congregations committed to racial and economic justice on a livable planet.” As you know, concern is often expressed when clergy speak about political issues. What is actually prohibited is for clergy to endorse political candidates. Lyndon Johnson’s 1954 tax statute states that churches and other nonprofit organizations exempt from taxation “are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office,” (IRS website).
What clergy may do is speak about social and political issues, just as they have for years by participating in the anti-abortion “pro-life” movement, for instance. The issue that especially concerns Power Interfaith is the growth of xenophobic Christian Nationalism, a movement seeking to affect both faith and nation. As Rev. Dawn Harmon from the group says, “We can declare that Christian Nationalism is a counterfeit. It doesn’t fit with what God is saying. Unlike true Christianity, it’s based on hate and separatism, while true Christianity is based on love.”
Christian Nationalism draws its roots from institutionalized racism. Members of Power Interfaith were inspiring. “We must cast aside the fears that separate us from our neighbors,” and “Perfect love casts out fear,” they said. A white pastor in the group stated that white Christian leaders have a particular role to play in challenging Christian Nationalism in the public square. I agree; those of us in gun violence prevention groups also share that role. Christian Nationalist militias have been implicated in many acts of gun violence. CDC data shows that U.S. gun deaths in 2021 reached an all-time high of 48,832, with Blacks being 13.7 times as likely to die by gun homicide, and Hispanics 2.4 times as likely as whites.
Why the increase in racism and hate crimes in recent years? For some, the demographic reality that white Americans will no longer be the majority of U.S. citizens by 2045 seems to be causing a wave of bigotry and fear. Yet citizens of color, descended from members of ethnic and racial groups present here for hundreds of years, in addition to more recent immigrants, are as familiar with the U.S. Constitution and as likely to serve in the U.S. military as citizens descended from white Europeans. Racism and xenophobia based on skin color and culture ignore the very foundation of our country. We are famously a nation created from an idea, rather than from one ethnic group. Those who live here pledge our allegiance to that idea. We come from all over the world, brought together by the love of democracy and the determination to live in a land with “freedom and justice for all.” This is our common identity. Our heritage is the rule of law. Our government officials vow to uphold the U.S. Constitution and its amendments, not to support a specific leader, monarchy or group. At the time of this writing, we do not yet know who “won or lost” the recent election. But we accept the outcome after citizens of all races and religions cast their votes, and democracy wins.
Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor and a member of Gettysburg for Gun Sense. She can be contacted at jsmithyoung@gmail.com.
