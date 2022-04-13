WITF reporter Rachel McDevitt of State Impact Pennsylvania, an NPR Reporting Project, recently filed a report, Driving an EV in Pennsylvania: range anxiety, charging and maintenance, for Climate Solutions, “a collaboration focused on community engagement and solutions-based reporting to help Central Pennsylvania move toward climate literacy, resilience and adaptation.”
In it, McDevitt addressed a series of questions to think about when considering the ownership of an electric vehicle, or EV.
What about maintenance? EVs are simpler than vehicles with gasoline/internal combustion engines, or ICEVs, so they require less maintenance. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) estimates it costs about 40 percent less to maintain a light-duty EV than a similar ICEV because an EV does not need engine oil, a timing belt, spark plugs, or other components of an ICEV. Its analysis shows scheduled maintenance costs for a light-duty battery-electric vehicle amount to 6.1 cents per mile, compared to 10.1 cents per mile for an ICEV.
Can a CV be serviced by a local mechanic? Some service, such as rotating tires and changing brakes, could still be done at the usual garage. But to service the entire EV, including anything connected to the high-voltage battery, service technicians will need special training.
Independent garages may need to get new certifications and tools to meet future demand for EV service.
What does it cost to charge an EV? Charging at public stations ranges in price. Some locations, like shopping malls, offer free charging while you shop. McDevitt drove more than 590 miles in an EV and charged it four times at public chargers for a total of $24. The DOE estimates the annual charging costs for a 2021 all-electric light-duty vehicle ranged between $500 and $850, the lowest of all available vehicle fuels.
How long does it take to charge? It depends on the type of charger and the size of the EV’s battery. Level 1 charging is the slowest; it uses an adaptor provided by the manufacturer to plug the car into a wall outlet and adds only a few miles of range each hour.
Level 2 charging is the most common type of public charger. They can add about 20 miles of range per hour depending on the EV. Level 3, or fast chargers, can add miles of range each minute. McDevitt’s EV added 100 miles in 33 minutes.
For most EV buyers, the big question is, how far can you go on a full charge? You could probably make a road trip, but you’d have to factor in more travel (charging) time into the trip. And it likely depends where you want to go. A map of fast chargers from the DOE shows many more locations on the east and west coasts than in the middle of the country. Adding a charging station at home requires a 240-volt outlet and an electrician to install it. Charging stations start at $300-$400; the website Homeadvisor notes the average cost to install a charging station is $800.
Here are the estimated driving ranges and prices for a few 2022 models that cost less than $50,000: Mini Cooper, MSRP $29,900, range 114 miles; Nissan Leaf, MSRP $27,400, range 149 miles; Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up, MSRP $39,974, range 230 miles; Hyundai Kuna electric, $258 miles; Tesla Model 3, MSRP $44,990, range 272 miles.
Mark Berg is a former AARP Driver Safety instructor. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
