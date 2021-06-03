What do summer, hiking, reading, family and fun all have in common? All of these signal the start of the Get Outdoors (GO) Adams program. Entering its fifth year, GO Adams continues to encourage Adams County children and families to read and be physically active during the summer months.
It started on Tuesday, June 1, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 14. Stop by any Adams County Library branch to pick up your materials and start the fun. Throughout the course of this program, families are introduced to hiking trails across the county, in local and state parks and forests. From Michaux State Forest to Littlestown Community Park, children and their families can open up a world of outdoor excitement and activities.
Sandy Gladfelter is a health educator with Community Health & Wellness for WellSpan Health and coordinates the Get Outdoors (GO) program for Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. She is an avid book reader, loves to hike and be physically active, along with spending time with her spouse and daughter.
